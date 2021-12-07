Amazon Web Services (AWS) are currently facing some major server issues, which affect various services, including popular games.

"We are seeing the impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates," said the giant retailer via its official AWS status report.

Amazon explained the reason behind the latest major outage of its services. The giant e-commerce company server issues began when several of its network devices in the U.S.-EAST-1 region were impaired.

Is Amazon Web Services Fixing the Latest Outage?

According to The Verge's latest report, Amazon confirmed that it is already working on a solution to fix the latest outage. On the other hand, Down Detector reported that 67% of the AWS consumers were experiencing issues with the company's official website.

Also Read: Amazon is Leasing Planes and Manufacturing Their Own Containers for Faster Shipping

Meanwhile, 13% of them are having problems with their apps, and 19% of Amazon's consumers can't log in to their accounts. When it comes to the affected services, various games are suffering from the outage.

These include "League of Legends," "Valorant," as well as "PUBG." On the other hand, Alexa, Disney Plus, and Netflix were also affected by the massive Amazon outage.

As of the moment, some AWS consumers are still experiencing server issues since Amazon doesn't have ETA for a full recovery. You can click this link to see more details about it.

How Many AWS Consumers are Affected?

Based on Amazon Web Services' latest status report, the server outage is mainly focused on the U.S.-EAST-1 AWS region, which is hosted in Virginia.

Since this is the case, many Amazon consumers would not actually experience the server issue. But, if ever you are also affected, the best thing you can do is contact Amazon's customer service so that they can assist you properly.

In other news, Amazon Cloud Computing is expected to allow scientists to further explore solar radiation management. On the other hand, the latest Alexa update can respond to running water and other new sounds.

For more news updates about Amazon, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Amazon Allegedly Exploits Small Businesses Through Hefty Fees! Third-Party Sellers Pay $34 per $100 Sale?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.