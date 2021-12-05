Elon Musk and Billy Markus have had an interesting exchange on Twitter regarding the past and present of cryptocurrency, where the Dogecoin creator has discussed the many changes of crypto. Here, both have also discussed the different happenings in the world of crypto, as well as the Tesla CEO sharing his opinions regarding non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Elon Musk, Billy Markus Talks About Cryptocurrency Changes

Elon Musk and Billy Markus had talked about cryptocurrency on Twitter before, focusing on Dogecoin's creation and soon ventures, something which stirs up public talks about their collaboration. However, here, the creators are merely exchanging their opinions about coins and the current state of technology that is filled with cryptocurrency.

Markus said something about the changes of cryptocurrency since 2013 but has discussed a piece of ironic information in the tweet, saying that NFT has had a lot of scams, hacked, crashes, and more. However, when he discussed the state of crypto during these times, he also talked about the same thing in the tweet, showing that it has not changed since its introduction.

Read Also: SpaceX Starship Orbital Launch Pad Begins Construction Says Elon Musk; Located at Florida, Not Boca Chica?

Elon Musk Talks About NFTs

NFTs are jpeging the dollar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2021



To that, the Tesla and SpaceX founder said that NFTs are "jpeging" the dollar, a term that explains that money is now digital, making the everyday currency into its online form where it could be exchanged and traded.

The CEO also reacted to the Doge creator's tweet, sharing a laughing emoji regarding what Markus had said about the change of crypto.

SpaceX, Dogecoin, Musk, and Markus

Musk has been an avid fan and advocate of cryptocurrency, with previous transactions on his company regarding Bitcoin and the popular meme coin, Dogecoin, which has been part of his tweets for a long time. The CEO even went as far as calling it the "People's Coin" because of its affordability, accessibility, and popularity which are owned by SpaceX's production crew.

It was known that a fan of Dogecoin had purchased a mission with SpaceX called the "Doge-1", which has plans to go to the Moon, bringing the popular altcoin with it as the first crypto to the Moon. The relationship of Dogecoin with the world's top billionaire is massive, and the CEO has been known to believe in the coin for a long time now.

Both Musk and Markus are known for their exchanges on Twitter, showing a connection that is united by Dogecoin from one creator to another. These popular exchanges are something that people look forward to, especially those fans of Dogecoin who want both to have a collaboration, apart from the planned Doge-1 mission set for 2022.

Related Article: NASA Awards SpaceX Three New Commercial Flights to ISS as These Launches are Critical for US Space Presence

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.