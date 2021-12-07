(Photo : Image from Compare Fibre on Unsplashed) 900 Employees Fired Over Three-Minute Call on Zoom | Better.com CEO Layoffs

The CEO of Better.com is now under fire for the way he recently handled laying off his employees. With this, the CEO fired not just a few but 900 employees over a brief three-minute zoom call.

Garg Took to Zoom to Fire 90% of the Company's Staff

According to the story by Globalnews.ca, the head of a digital mortgage company, Vishal Garg, jumped on a Zoom call to abruptly inform over 900 employees that they were all being terminated. To add, Garg, looking stiff and unemotional, broke the news on the call, saying for those that are on the call, they were all being part of the unlucky group that is being laid off.

Garg then added that their employment at the company was terminated "terminated effective immediately." As per NBC News, the call only lasted for three minutes, which resulted in the termination of 90% of the company's total staff.

Garg Said He Hopes 'to be Strong'

Garg noted that this is the second time in his career that he is doing this and that he did not want to do it. To add, he said that the last time he did it, he cried and that in the latest incident, he said that "I hope to be strong."

Among the employees that lost their jobs were the diversity, equity, and inclusion recruiting team. Just three weeks before Christmas, Greg noted that all of the terminated employees would receive a month worth of severance pay and three months worth of benefits.

Employees React While Garb Said Hundreds Were 'Stealing'

An employee told NBC that they thought they were safe since they got perfect reviews while thinking they were an integral part of the team. To add, the employee said that the incident was a bummer since they know that they worked really hard in order to help build the company and as per the employee, "it looks like I wasted my time."

Garg posted a number of messages, as per Fortune, on an anonymous business network a number of days later. To expand, Greg accused hundreds of the staff for "stealing" from their colleagues and customers by working just two hours a day.

Read Also: Draper Associates Founder Tim Draper Shows Parallel Between Government Budget and a Home Budget | Why He Doesn't Trust 'Government Currency'

At Least 250 People Allegedly Worked Just Two Hours a Day

Garg wrote on Blind that the employees knew that at least 250 of the people that were terminated were just working an average of two hours per day while clocking a full eight hours+ a day within the payroll system.

Business Insider said that shortly after the massive layoffs, Garg went on the company livestream telling them that they could look forward to a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce." Garg said in the feeling that if the employees felt in the past that people weren't looking, "everyone is looking now."

In an email that Forbes got in 2020, Garg even called his workforce a bunch of "dumb dolphins."

Related Article: Warren Buffett's Right Hand Man Charlie Munger Said 'I'm Never Going to Buy a Cryptocurrency' Saying He Wishes It was Never Invented

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.