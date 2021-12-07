Windows 11's new Notepad app is getting a significant modern design change with the introduction of dark mode, among other new handy features.

For now, Microsoft is testing the new version of the classical Notepad app for the Windows Insider users who are running the latest version of the OS in the dev channel, as per the report by XDA-Developers.

That said, those who are running the stable version of Windows 11 will have to wait for a while. But if you want to try it now, you'll have to sign up for Windows Insider.

Meanwhile, Windows 11's version of the Notepad is also getting some design tweaks, such as a new icon and the adoption of the Mica transparency effect.

Windows 11's New Notepad Gets Dark Mode

Nevertheless, in terms of the design, most aspects are not really that much notable-except, of course, for the dark mode.

According to a study published by the Jönköping University in Sweden, one of the latest design trends in contemporary society is the use of dark mode in user interfaces of the mobile operating systems of Apple's iOS and Google's Android.

In fact, even Microsoft followed suit with the latest design trend by adding the dark mode option on the Windows 10 May 2019 update, as per the news story by TechRepublic.

However, despite the undeniable popularity of dark mode, the Notepad app for Windows is only welcoming it now, giving its users a new design option.

Windows 11 New Notepad: New Features

On top of that, Microsoft is also testing new features for the classical and minimalist app on Windows.

Although the Notepad app of Windows has been an iconic part of the operating system, Microsoft has not neglected it. In fact, the tech giant is now giving it a slightly new look and fresher features.

According to the report by The Verge, the new Notepad is getting more improved functionalities, such as a better search or find interface and an updated undo feature.

Notepad: Undo Uprgrade

Notably, Microsoft decided to give the new version of the Notepad app a much-improved undo option.

This time around, the Notepad gets a little bit more modern with its new multiple undo feature, which allows users to step back multiple times.

Previously, as classical as Notepad is, the app only allowed a single-step undo option. That said, if users are looking to revert to the app from a few mistakes ago, there is no way to do it but to go over it manually.

Notepad: Improved Search

What's more, the search feature or the Crlt+F functionality also got an upgraded look. Instead of triggering a pop-up in the middle of the app, it would now open a search bar on top of the app, which is less obstructive than before.

