Facebook Stars now has a new purchase website where fans and users can buy these rewards for public streamers or influencers whenever going live on the social media platform. The company debuts this website with no app store commission, as previously observed in past purchases, in time for the December 2021 "Stars Fest" for all creators.

Facebook Stars: Purchase Website Makes it App Store Commission-Free

Facebook is now launching the so-called "Stars Store," a platform where users can purchase the digital currency in the social media platform that is awarded to content creators and come as monetization. The venture's focus is to provide a platform where users can purchase Stars without the app store commission that makes it more expensive or have less value.

It was initially known that Stars were available in application stores like the Apple App Store and Google Play, which have a commission split of 70-30 in favor of the companies that sell in their platforms. However, Facebook's move is to lessen the burden on users and give them more to purchase, something like what Epic Games did for "Fortnite."

Facebook Stars Fest in December: Influencers and Fan Bonus This Month

According to the press release by Facebook, December would have the so-called "Stars Fest" event that would give five to 20 percent more stars on user purchases, as well as events that are arranged by social media. Several collaborations with artists including Roccibella, Candylover89, John Nonny, and more are showcasing their streams on December 13 to 17.

Facebook and its Products

Facebook is best known for its products, including that of the popular social media websites and platforms with Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus are some of the top known brands it has.

The social media company now known as Meta has continued to push different features and offers from the company, one would be the recent capabilities of Messenger to "split the bill" among friends. Here, users can use Messenger in a way that it has never been used before, and it would help in keeping track of those that have settled it already.

The many features of Facebook make it one of the top companies in the world, focusing more on its offers and products to the public, especially with giving them the chance to glorify their favorite influencers in the platform. The Stars Fest brings a lot of additional value for them, and it would be readily available for everyone throughout this month.

