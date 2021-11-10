Instagram's "Take a Break" feature is slowly coming, says the social media, and it is being tested by the company now for selected users as it remains under a sealed jar from the company. Nevertheless, it was shared that it would be shortly coming, and speculations are seeing its availability by December before the year ends.

Instagram 'Take a Break' Feature is Under Tests

The current head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has released a video of the social media company regarding the next feature of the media sharing platform that would help in the mental health of its users. The venture would be the "Take a Break" feature that has been announced in the previous months regarding its conceptualization.

The company is now testing this feature and is hoping to release this before the year ends, and it could help in maintaining a healthy environment on social media, despite its negative connotations. Moreover, it would be focusing on the mental health of people, as social media detox is something that people practice these days.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬



We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.



I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Instagram Take a Break Feature December Release

The video regarded that Instagram would be aiming to have this available by December 2021 and give people a chance to "take a break" from the platform during the holidays. The company's solution to mental health problems and taking a time off social media will avoid the traditional deactivation that requires a person to log in after 30 days to prevent account deletion.

The feature would be different from the traditional deactivation and easier to toggle.

Instagram, Facebook, and Meta: Negative Effects on Mental Health?

Instagram has been regarded to have negative effects on the mental health of teenagers, and it was covered up by the company, becoming a massive national issue against them. The company has already released the said research, and it confirms that the reports were real, something that it has kept from the public for a long time.

Several of these claims were pushed to be released due to the surfacing of the Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, which has taken the case to court, condemning the tech company of their wrongdoings. Facebook's massive dispute has led up to the Connect 2021 event of the company, and it has been revealed there, the rebranding of the company to Meta.

Nevertheless, the goal of Instagram is to still be a platform that would be healthy for teens and other users with regards to mental health and how they view things, something to help in their daily lives. However, it seems that the only way to do that is to take a break, hence the feature that the company has been testing and aiming to release soon.

