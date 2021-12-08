Tesla drivers reportedly play video games even while they are behind the wheel, and the EV is in motion. Some of them went on to post their gaming session on YouTube.

Tesla Drivers Play Video Games

As per the news story by Gizmodo, the video game offerings of the EV tech giant, owned and founded by billionaire Elon Musk, are supposed to be for the passengers of the vehicle.

However, drivers of Tesla EVs are bypassing the infotainment console to play games themselves even while the car is in motion.

The EV tech giant introduced arcade-style games to its infotainment system way back in 2019.

It gave birth to the gaming experience inside the vehicles of Tesla, which helped pass time while the EV is still charging its battery.

However, according to the news story by the New York Times, videos of reviewers and drivers playing games while driving the EV have been flooding the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

Tesla Drivers Playing Games on YouTube

A Tesla Model 3 owner, Vince Patton, told the news publication that a YouTube clip featuring the EV that he was then planning to buy highlighted a feature that stuck him by surprise.

The YouTube video revealed that there are three video games that Tesla owners could play from the massive screen found in the middle of the dashboard of the vehicle.

Upon discovering the feature, Patton said that "I thought surely that can't be right."

But still, the owner of the Tesla Model 3 has already tried playing the arcade-style games inside his EV. However, he only did it once while his car was parked.

The said video games are "The Battle of Polytopia: Moon Rise," " Sky Force Reloaded," and "Solitaire," all of which are reportedly playable while the EV is in motion.

On top of that, the report further noted that the driver goes through the warning, which says that the game should only be played by the passenger by lying and pretending to be one.

Tesla and Gaming

It is worth noting that Tesla is even planning on expanding the game offerings on its vehicles.

In fact, the CEO of the EV maker, Musk, previously showcased that owners could soon play console-level gaming while inside the vehicle.

What's more, the billionaire owner of Tesla even boasted the gaming performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid during its launch last June 11.

Musk even played a popular console game, "Cyberpunk 2077", via the gaming rig of the Model S Plaid sedan.

The automaker even went the extra mile by stuffing its gaming rig with a powerful AMD Ryzen processor.

