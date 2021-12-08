Cloud migration firm Cloud Nexus is reaping the rewards after employing its first ever apprentice and witnessing impressive growth as a result.

Kayleigh Pyner aged 22 and a Southampton Solent University photography graduate, joined the Leeds-based firm in November 2020 and has since transformed its marketing.

READ ALSO: Helping Modern Law Firms Attain Massive Success with his Unique Legal Digital Marketing Services and Consultancy is Donovan J. Greening

As the firm's first apprentice since founding in 2019, Kayleigh joined as digital marketing assistant - her first ever office job - and has just celebrated her one-year anniversary.

In the year she's been at the firm, she's successfully implemented an audience focused marketing strategy, growing the firm's social media accounts and partner network, and generating additional revenue.

With the skills she learnt from studying a level 3 marketing course alongside her role and via weekly coaching with outsourced marketing strategist Anna Short, Kayleigh has been able to generate content which in one instance as an example, resulted in a £50k order coming through.

As she prepares to finish her current course, Kayleigh reflects on how doing the apprenticeship was the best career decision she could have made:

"When I first heard about the apprenticeship, I admit I was sceptical. I was fresh out of university, and I'd never had an office role before, so I really didn't know what to expect."

"After meeting Scott for the first time and listening to his plans for my development, I was instantly drawn to becoming part of the team."

"Over the last year, Scott has been fantastic in allowing me the time to grow, learn and try new things out. I've had the privilege of outside support from Anna Short at Boo!Marketing too, which has enabled me to really excel in my role."

"The beauty with apprenticeships at SMEs is that you are given the freedom to shape the role as you see fit and really make a difference within their business. Seeing the results at the end of the year and knowing I contributed to revenue increase makes it all worthwhile - I'm so glad I took the opportunity and forgot my fear."

Founded in 2019, Cloud Nexus Ltd is a cloud migration firm based in the city of Leeds which helps businesses across the world along their digital transformation journey.

Headed up by experienced technology strategist Scott Riley, the firm is Microsoft Gold Partner and a specialist in Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Kayleigh was the fifth person to join the growing team of experts and is the first of many hires founder Scott plans to welcome.

Commenting on Kayleigh's impact and the future plans for the firm, Cloud Nexus founder Scott said: "Making the decision to take on an apprentice in our second year as business was certainly no easy one, but I've always believed in nurturing and supporting young talent within our region. It's safe to say, I absolutely made the right decision in hiring Kayleigh.

"To come into a firm with no prior marketing experience and completely transform it is a massive achievement, and something I am proud to say that Kayleigh should take full credit for.

"Having had such a fantastic experience in hiring Kayleigh, we are now making plans as to how we can give the same opportunities to other young people in our region. And, as we continue to grow our team, we will continue to support Kayleigh's progression within the firm."

RELATED ARTICLE: How Cloud Computing Improved Web Hosting Services?

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.