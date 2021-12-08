The holiday season is finally upon us. To help music fans get in a festive spirit, Deezer is adding a brand new seasonal 'Christmas' mood to its Flow Wheel*. The new mood also comes with snow! As long as the Christmas Flow mood is on, animated snow falls on the screen giving you all the feels of a Winter Wonderland.

READ ALSO: DEEZER Launches Exclusive Playlist for Beethoven's 250th Anniversary

"We know that music helps our listeners make the holidays feel special. But it's easy to get stuck listening to the same Christmas album over and over again. Our new Christmas Flow mood lets users enjoy an endless and varied stream of holiday tunes that is in sync with their personal taste. It's our way of wishing our listeners Happy Holidays and thanking them for their support all year long," said Deezer's Head of Product, Alexandra Leloup.

How to Active the 'Christmas' Flow Mood

To get an endless stream of holiday-themed music tailored to your taste:

Select 'Flow' in the Deezer app Tap the 'Flow Moods' rainbow wheel icon above the cover art Select "Christmas" from the seven different mood options, and let us do the rest!

In addition to the new Christmas mood, Deezer's Flow Mood Wheel offers listeners six different options to tailor their personal stream of music to their mood:

You & Me - Helps to set the mood for romance with feel-good tracks that you and your partner will love

- Helps to set the mood for romance with feel-good tracks that you and your partner will love Motivation - Make workouts a joyful experience with a power mix to keep you pumped

- Make workouts a joyful experience with a power mix to keep you pumped Chill - Let your favorite artists help you unwind and relax

- Let your favorite artists help you unwind and relax Melancholy - If you're in the mood for a good cry or are feeling blue, these tunes will help you get through it

- If you're in the mood for a good cry or are feeling blue, these tunes will help you get through it Focus - Let us help you stay in your zone and avoid distractions with the right kind of music to help you concentrate

- Let us help you stay in your zone and avoid distractions with the right kind of music to help you concentrate Party - Get in the spirit with an endless mix of crowd-pleasing music to get you dancing.

If you prefer the comfort of an expertly curated music experience, check out our Christmas channel, which features the merriest tunes this holiday season. Here you'll find everything from playlists made by artists like Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Leona Lewis and a curated selection of podcasts and albums, all hand-selected by our music editors. The Christmas Channel is available now for all Deezer users. And don't forget, it's easier than ever to sing along to your favorite snowy tunes thanks to Deezer's synchronized lyrics feature available in the app!

* The Deezer Christmas Flow Mood is available to all Deezer users on iOS from December 6. We will roll out the feature to Android users between 13 and 20 December. IOS users need version 9.1.0 of the Deezer app to enjoy this feature, while Android users will need version 6.2.42.

**The snow effect will only be available for users on the Deezer app version 9.2, starting this Friday, December 10.

RELATED ARTICLE: Build Your Deezer Library Without Losing Any Favorites

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.