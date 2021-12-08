(Photo : unsplash/Dario) Roku TV app

Roku and Google had finally struck a deal to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on the streaming platform. On Dec. 8, the stock of Roku increased 8% after the announcement.

Roku and Google Settles Dispute

What to expect from Roku and Google deal is that it will allow all 56 million active Roku users to continue accessing YouTube and YouTube TV, which is Google's live streaming service, without any disruption.

In April, Google threatened to pull YouTube and YouTube TV off Roku. The fight between the two companies caught the attention of Congress, which has been trying to rein in the power of massive technology companies like Google.

Mariana De Felice, a spokesperson for YouTube, confirmed that the company reached a deal with Roku so that the platform can continue to distribute the YouTube and YouTube TV apps, according to CNBC.

De Felice added that Roku users will still have YouTube and YouTube TV access. The app can be accessed again in the Roku Store for everyone. The partnership between Roku and Google will benefit their mutual users.

The terms will also prevent YouTube blackouts on the platform. The other streaming platforms that carry YouTube are Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Both the companies have agreed to an extension for YouTube and YouTube TV, and the deal will last for years, but the exact period was not revealed.

Roku also said that the agreement is a great development for both of their customers because the YouTube and YouTube TV will be available for all users on the platform.

The agreement between the two tech companies became contentious because of their need for advertising revenue. Roku gets a percentage for advertisements to sell to its users in each deal that it negotiates.

YouTube, which is the most popular streaming platform globally, has the power and popularity to turn down the demands of Roku.

Roku stated that the search engine giant required them to put YouTube on top of the platform over the other providers in the search results, according to The Verge.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said that massive tech companies had leveraged their power to prefer their products and services over thousands of smaller online businesses.

Klobuchar said that companies showed that they couldn't be relied on to act fairly in the marketplace.

Roku has a reputation of being difficult to have a deal with. The company reached agreements with Warner Media's HBO Max and NBC Universal's Peacock months after each streaming app launched publicly, according to Variety.

How Does Roku Work?

Roku allows you to watch your favorite TV affordably. The Roku device acts as the hub that has all of your entertainment app setup. It lets you get as many channels as you want, and you can watch content from several platforms at an affordable price.

Roku players costing as low as $29.99 need to be connected to the internet, and you will need to activate an account to start streaming. You can watch Roku TV, Netflix, ESPN, Apple TV, and more.

