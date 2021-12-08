(Photo : Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Tesla cars are displayed at a showroom in the Meatpacking district in Manhattan on June 6, 2018 in New York City. Tesla stock had its best day since November 2015 on Wednesday rising more than 9.5 percent after the company revealed it is nearing its Model 3 weekly production rate. Also, in a vote shareholders backed Elon Musk as chairman and CEO. (Photo : by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: People look at a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle on a showroom floor at the Miami Design District on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Tesla reported $1.6 billion in profits for the months of July, August, and September, a record for them.



Tesla Model 3, Model Y leaked in its testing program in Europe, flaunting tons of new features and improvements to look forward to, including a new battery and infotainment system.

Tesla Model 3 New Model Year Upgrades

As per the report by Electrek, the EV giant of its founder and CEO, Elon Musk, touts itself to be unlike any traditional automaker out there.

In fact, Tesla has consistently claimed that it is not like any car brand when it comes to new model year cars.

The EV maker further asserts that it does not wait for the new model year to introduce significant additions to its vehicles.

That said, Tesla said that stuff in the upgrade and improvements as long as the car is ready to go into production without saving it for the upcoming year.

However, Electrek noted in the same report that despite such claims, the Musk-led EV maker still showcases significant changes and additions to its vehicles as they introduce the new model year.

For instance, the Model 3 for the model year 2021 boasted significant changes to the said EV.

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Leak

This time around, it seems that Tesla is also following the same route for both the Model 3 and Model Y.

It comes after the submission of Tesla to the authorities of Europe leaked, exposing the upcoming upgrade and improvements that its two EVs are sporting.

To be precise, the document from the test program submission leaked online in the European Tesla forum.

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Upgrades

There are tons of slight changes for the EVs in the said documents, but some actually stand out and are more significant than others.

One of which is the new battery upgrade for the two vehicles. The leak further states that the EV SUVs are getting a "new low voltage (15.5V) li-ion battery."

The low voltage battery is not entirely new for the EV giant as both its Model S sedan and the Model X SUV have previously featured it.

However, the lower-end vehicle lineup of the automaker, such as the Model 3 and the Model Y, has yet to get the said version of the battery.

On top of that, the leak also mentioned that the EV maker is adding a "new infotainment computer" for both vehicles.

That said, it is interesting to note that the Model Y Performance in China is already slated to boast a new AMD Ryzen chip to ditch the previous Intel chipset.

Although the revelation of the leaked document about the infotainment changes in both EVs is still vague, both are likely following the route of the Chinese version, Electrek further speculated in the same report.

