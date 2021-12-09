(Photo : Unsplash/ Alexandr Bormotin) Text messages

The average person these days is savvy enough to spot an email scam, which is why scammers have turned to text messages. Smishing (phishing via SMS) is on the rise, but here's how you can avoid falling prey to it.

What Is a Text Message Scam?

The tactics of a text message scam are virtually identical to those used in a standard email phishing scam. "Phishing" is when someone acts like a representative of a legitimate business or institution to steal personal information, like your credit card details, bank account information, or social security number.

It normally starts with an email that seems legitimate. Within the body of the email, there's a link to an "official" website that's designed to trick you into giving away your login credentials, personal details, or money. The website is usually indistinguishable from the actual company's, including the branding.

"Smishing" (a portmanteau of SMS and phishing) works almost identically. The scammer sends a text message with a link to potential victims. Normally, the message invites you to verify your account details, make a payment, or claim a prize, according to How to Geek.

Crafting a phishing email that doesn't immediately raise suspicion requires some skill. The scammer has to be mindful of branding and tone and make sure the email is error-free. He also has to hope a spam filter doesn't catch the email, according to PCMag.

Here are things to keep in mind the next time you receive an unsolicited text message that invites you to click a link.

Number One: Is the Message Relevant to You?

Scammers will try anything to get you to click on their link. For example, they might say you've won something. But did you enter any sort of competition? You might be notified that you have a parcel to pick up, but are you expecting anything?

Sometimes, it's a gift card for a store where you don't shop. Other times it's a final notice for a bill you've never received before. I've received messages about "prizes" from airlines I've never flown with-and how often do airlines give away prizes, anyway?

Always remember the golden rule: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Number Two: Don't Tap Links in Suspicious Messages

Most text message scams include a link, and, usually, the URL doesn't match the company name. However, even if it does, you have no way of knowing whether it's safe or not. Some of these scams are designed to spread malware, and, sometimes, all that requires a tap (or click) on a link.

To be safe, avoid tapping links in unsolicited text messages. In August 2019, people who own iPhones were exposed to malware simply by visiting a URL in Safari due to a zero-day exploit, according to Business Insider.

While this was the first (and, as of this writing, only) exploit of its kind, it's a reminder that you should never trust a random link.

Number Three: Don't Fall for a Convincing Website

It's surprisingly easy to create a carbon copy of a website simply by downloading the page and uploading it elsewhere. Sometimes, the whole website functions as it normally would, including the "About Us" links and other unrelated content.

