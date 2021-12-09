(Photo : Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - AUGUST 07: Ubisoft logo photographed on August 07, 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ubisoft logo is seen at the Ubisoft E3 press conference, June 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. - The E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 11-13.



Ubisoft's NFT announcement trailer on YouTube got over 24,000 dislikes on the video-sharing platform, which is more than 95% of the total reactions.

Ubisoft's NFT Trailer on YouTube

Ubisoft entered the NFT trend after it announced that one of the most popular gaming franchises of the developer, the "Ghost Recon," is getting NFT-based items this December.

As per the report by The Verge, the developer of the iconic games, namely the "Far Cry" and the "Assassin's Creed," introduced its latest project known as the Ubisoft Quartz, giving players of the "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" an opportunity to collect NFT items known as Digits.

The game developer announced its entrance to the NFT gaming market on its official YouTube channel in a video entitled "Ubisoft Quartz Announce Trailer."

The trailer video further explained that the Ubisoft NFT project will allow its players to purchase "artificially scarce digital items using cryptocurrency" inside their future gaming titles.

Ubisoft's NFT Trailer and Dislikes

However, after a few hours, since the debut video of Ubisoft Quartz was uploaded on YouTube, the reaction from the users of the video-sharing platform is not favorable.

In fact, about 95% of the reactions are "dislikes." On the other hand, only 4% of the viewers of the Ubisoft NFT video left a "like" reaction with 1,100 in total, according to the news story by PSU.com.

One of the YouTube users even commented that Ubisoft is "so lucky people can no longer see dislike numbers."

With the dislikes continuing to flood the video from the official YouTube channel of Ubisoft, the developer decided to delist the trailer from the platform.

As of writing, the video now sports an "unlisted" tag, but it could still be viewed regardless of the said move.

PSU further noted in the same report that the game developer might have not expected this much of "dislike" reactions from the viewers of the NFT trailer. That said, Ubisoft decided to just delist the said video.

Read Also: Ubisoft's New 'Tom Clancy' Game Launch: Here's How to Watch, Where to Tune in for the July 19 Reveal

YouTube Dislike Button

According to the news story by Kotaku, YouTube, where Ubisoft decided to publish its NFT trailer, has already decided to kill the dislike button last month.

But still, as of now, there are numerous ways to view the number of dislikes that a video gets on the Google-owned video-sharing site.

For instance, there are tons of browser plugins out there that unravel the dislike count on a YouTube content.

As such, despite the move of YouTube to hide the dislike count, the public still learned that its users have massively flooded the Ubisoft trailer video with dislike reactions.

Elsewhere, a recent study also named Ubisoft as the most hated gaming company on Twitter.

Related Article: 'Assassin's Creed' and 'Far Cry' Creator Ubisoft Mentions Blockchain as 'Key Element' for Company's Future

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.