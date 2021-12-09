(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.) HAWTHORNE, CA - JULY 16: A cat sits in its crate before the southern California maiden voyage of Pet Airways on July 16, 2009 in the Los Angeles-area city of Hawthorne, California. The new pets-only airline will make stops in Denver, Chicago, Washington, DC and New York. Pet Airways, based in Delray Beach, Florida, is operating a 19-passenger Beech 1900 aircraft in partnership with Suburban Air Freight with the seats removed to carry up to 50 pets in animal crates per flight. Despite economic hard times for most U.S. businesses, the airline expects to add service to Boston later this year and expand into 25 cities within two years. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images. (Photo : screenshot from Bauhutte YouTube video ) Japanese Gaming firm creates a hoodie with a pouch for cats to keep gamers’ pets close to them while in front of their rig.

This gamer hoodie includes a front pouch that could fit cats, keeping them close to the owners even as they go about with their gaming or working sessions at home.

Gaming and Cats

With the raging effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, most folks are still stuck to the confines of their homes most of the time.

It is despite the relaxed restrictions as the cases of the novel coronavirus have significantly lessened throughout the world.

However, with the emergence of the suspected more transmissible COVID-19 variant, the Omicron, firms in the United States and even across the globe are still extending their work from home schemes.

Thus, tons of people in several locations in the world are still staying at home to work for a couple of hours. Not to mention that to entertain themselves without needing to go out, some decide to spend their idle time playing games.

However, with the increased time spent on screens due to the work-from-home arrangement and additional gaming sessions, the pets of gamers, specifically cats, tend to somehow feel neglected even if they are in the same room with their owners.

Hoodie with Pouch for Cats

As such, the Japanese gaming firm that goes by the name Bauhütte introduced a comfy hoodie as an accessory for gamers that their pets could snuggle with.

The Japan-based gaming company calls their latest gaming wear, the Nyangaroo Gamer Hoodie, as per the report by LaughingSquid.

The moniker of the hoodie for gamers is derived from the word Kangaroo and the Japanese term for cats, which is "nyan." As a result, the jacket got the name "Nyangaroo."

On top of that, the design of the hoodie also has cat imprints all over it with a paw design on both of its sleeves and cute cat ears found on top of the hood.

Meanwhile, the pouch is found on the belly part of the hoodie, which could fit any size of a house cat comfortably.

As such, the pocket allows its owners to keep their feline pets near them even while they are seated in front of their screens.

Not just that, the design of the gamer hoodie also allows pet owners to keep their cats close to them wherever they go in whatever task it may be.

Nyangaroo Gamer Hoodie: How to Get One

According to the news story by TechaBob, the hoodie for cat-loving gamers are available from the Japan Trend Shop, which offers to ship worldwide.

What's more, the hood is not only comfortable to wear for gamers, it is also meant to be a cozy place for their pets as it is made from a blend of 40% polyester and 60% cotton.

Not to mention that it comes with two color options, black or gray, both to the tune of $116.

