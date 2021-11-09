Google has recently introduced an animal-centered feature that will help you to know if your pet has a doppelganger. The "Pets Portraits" presents a unique way to identify the look-alike faces of your cats and dogs.

Google Launches 'Pet Portraits' Feature

According to a report by Engadget on Tuesday, Nov.9, the said feature will match the appearance of your pet on historical pieces such as paintings and other artworks. The choices could range from hundreds to thousands of pet pictures from the partner institutions of the search engine giant.

The company makes use of machine learning algorithms for this technology. From there, the pet owners could even share the images from the feature and use them as GIFs.

Whether you are an Android or iOS user, you can download the Pet Portraits feature on your device. Through the Google arts & Culture app, searching for a perfect match for your pet is now made easier.

How to Use 'Pet Portraits' on Arts & Culture App

In a separate article from Gizmodo, the "Pet Portraits" feature is not only applicable for typical pets like cats and dogs. More importantly, it could also find a reference for animals such as reptiles, fish, birds, and even rabbits.

To begin with the Google app, there's an icon that you can see on it. After searching it, it will lead you to the Pet Portraits. If you get lost in the application, look for the icon of a green cat and access other special camera features.

According to Google's blog, you can now begin capturing an image of your pet once accessing the Pets Portraits. It's your choice to snap photos of your pet even if it is sleeping, playing, etc.

Later, Google will conduct an analysis of your pet's photo, and based on the given results, you will now know the perfect resemblances of your furry friend.

As you know more about your pet's doppelganger, you will also learn about its background. The higher the percentage, the more accurate is the result for the look-alike of your pet.

Besides creating a short slideshow for the results, you can have the option of saving your pet's image in your gallery as a remembrance.

Other Pet-Related Apps to Use

Last month, Tech Times wrote a listicle about the best pet trackers apps that you can use in 2021. For those who are worried about their lost pets, monitoring is now made more convenient through technology.

We listed Pawboost, Pawscout, WhistlePet, and Shadow in our article. While they are reliable enough to spot your missing friend, it's still better to collaborate with the community to hasten the search-and-rescue operation for the animal.

Back in April, IAMS announced that a new Dog Nose app could now reunite the canine companion with its owner.

