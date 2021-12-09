(Photo : Solen Feyissa from Unsplash ) Google's long-time tradition of releasing "Year in Search" annually has become a norm for those who are curious over the most searched topics on the platform.

Following the search giant's decision to remove the YouTube Rewind, the company continues to share the top trending searches amid the pandemic-stricken year.

From popular personalities to games, here's everything you need to see about the most googled topics worldwide.

Google Unveils Updated 'Year in Search 2021' List

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Google shared the most recent list of the most searched terms in the search platform which caught a lot of attention around the world. According to CNN's report, the tech giant noted that the word "coronavirus" surfaced as the top trending term in the US chart.

This 2021, more terms that surfaced online came from the field of sports. So much for that, there's a lot to see for these updated global searches on the web.

Furthermore, the listed trends for this year's Year in Search provide a short description where you can also see where you could share them. There are also quizzes that you can answer while you look at some additional details regarding them.

List of Global Trends For Year in Search 2021

According to XDA, here's the complete list of the most searched topics worldwide for this year. From news to the most viral terms, here's everything you need to check before 2022. They are already arranged from rank 1 to 5.

Searches

Australia vs India India vs England IPL NBA Euro 2021

TV Shows

Squid Game Bridgerton WandaVision Cobra Kai Loki

Sports Teams

Real Madrid CF Chelsea F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. FC Barcelona Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Personalities

Alec Baldwin Kyle Rittenhouse Christian Eriksen Tiger Woods Simone Biles

Songs

drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow Fancy Like, Walker Hayes MAPA, SB19

Movies

Eternals Black Widow Dune Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Red Notice

Passings

DMX Gabby Petito Marília Mendonça Prince Philip Brian Laundrie

Games

PopCat FIFA 2022 Battlefield 2042 Monster Hunter Rise Resident Evil Village

Foods

Birria tacos Nasi goreng Feta pasta Charcuterie board 生姜 焼き

Actors

Alec Baldwin Pete Davidson Aryan Khan Gina Carano Armie Hammer

News

Afghanistan AMC Shock COVID Vaccine Dogecoin GME Stock

Before the pandemic in 2020, the top Google searches in the US included Cameron Boyce, Nipsey Hussle, Hurrian Dorian, Antonio Brown, Luke Perry, Disney Plus, Avengers: Endgame, iPhone 11, Jussie Smollett, and Game of Thrones.

In another report by Tech Times back in October, Google Search can now allow you to tune your guitar through Google Tuner.

In the next few days as we head to Christmas, Google said that it would be releasing another set of new trends for the Year in Search 2021.

