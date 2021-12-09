(Photo : Image from Thought Catalog on Unsplash) Lyft Extends 'Work From Home' Model Until 2023 | No Mention of Omicron?

With other companies starting to bring their companies back to the office, Lyft has decided to extend the "work from home model." Lyft has just announced that it is giving its employees another year of remote working.

Lyft Decides to Extend Work from Home Model for A Full Year

According to the story by CNN, Lyft is now allowing its employees to take another year to work remotely. To add, the publication noted that this is a dramatic step among a lot of major businesses that are also continuing to delay a return to office work model.

Lyft, the rideshare company, said that it won't require its staff to come back to the office until the year 2023. Despite the announcement, Lyft did not actually cite concerns regarding the new Omicron coronavirus variant within its statement.

Omicron 'Not the Reason' for the Extension?

Instead of citing the new variant, Lyft pointed to the "flexibility" that the company's employees desired when it came to working at home. A Lyft spokesperson, Ashley Adams, gave a statement regarding the company's decision.

Adams noted that they have heard from their team members that they value the continued flexibility when it comes to determining where they work and they would also benefit from more time to plan. To add, it was noted that the company wants to give people a choice for the rest of next year.

Offices Still Open on February

Adams noted that the company's offices will still be reopened in February of 2022 but employees working from the office will remain optional for the whole year. It was noted that the company is already seeing a massive increase when it comes to the number of team members that want to work from the office and they are excited to offer their employees that want to get together more opportunities.

There have been a number of companies that have also decided to push back the mandate to make its staff return back to the office. Lyft, on the other hand, is now providing arguably the longest leeway for a high-profile company.

Other Companies that Extended Its Back to Office Plans

Other companies that decided to push its "back to office" agenda is Ford. To add, the carmaker said that they will be pushing their return to office date to March due to fear over the new COVID-19 variant concerns.

Meanwhile, as per the report by The Washington Post, Google and Uber have also decided to postpone their return to office dates "indefinitely." To expand, even Facebook parent company Meta will be fully opening its offices in the United States at the end of January.

Despite Meta opening its offices in January, however, the company will still give its workers a chance to delay their return to office up to June of 2022. This means that although offices are open, employees will still have the option of working from home until mid-year.

