Work-from-home employees have found a way to keep their computers awake thanks to a device that moves cursors autonomously. A TikTok user shared the work-from-home hack on her account, and the video has since gone viral.

The device is known as "mouse mover" or "mouse jiggler" and is available on Amazon and eBay. Mouse movers are typically undetectable and do not need software to operate.

Work From Home Employees Use Mouse Movers

Work from home may have its benefits, including having a flexible work schedule, but it also has its negative effects.

Work from home employees use a device known as a mouse mover to keep their computers awake even when they're not actually using them.

According to an article by Motherboard, Vice's tech arm, a TikTok user named Leah shared the work-from-home hack on her account. The mouse mover is a small device placed under the mouse to keep the cursor active.

Leah told Motherboard that the device helped to keep her computer from setting her status to "away" when she needed to deal with other things, such as taking care of her three kids, who all had remote classes due to the pandemic.

"The last thing I wanted during those moments was to be paranoid that people thought I wasn't working-especially since I felt like I was working more than ever," said Leah.

Bossware

The Motherboard article mentions a term called "bossware," which refers to "micromanagers of remote workers" or "spyware from your boss."

"Some companies make employees use keyboard or mouse-tracking software to ensure that they're working every moment they're on the clock, even if they're at home," the report says.

Those against Bossware have called it unethical and invasive. The Center for Democracy and Technology, according to Motherboard, has said that the bossware is harmful to the health of employees.

Mouse Movers You Can Buy on Amazon

If you're a work-from-home employee with a Bossware or a supervisor keeping close tabs on your activity, you might want to get yourself your own mouse mover or mouse jiggler. Here are some mouse movers you can find on Amazon:

AFK Tech Mouse Mover

Price: $49.99

Specs and Features:

Undetectable

LED power button

Random realistic movements

Quiet operation

Black with blue LED

ENUSUNG Mouse Jiggler

Price: $35.99

Specs and Features:

With on and off switch

Driver-free USB

Undetectable mouse movement simulator

Black

Stageek Mouse Jiggler

Price: $35.99

Specs and Features:

100% Undetectable by IT

With on and off switch

No software needed

VAYDEER Mouse Jiggler

Price: $35.99

Specs and Features:

With on and off switch

Undetectable

USB cable

