Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he's thinking about "quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-tyme" asking his followers what they think. Although this should still be taken with a grain of salt, the Tweet has gained massive attention from other influencers alike.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Who is Mr. Beast?

One particular personality that stood out was Mr. Beast, a YouTuber who recently recreated the Squid Game in real life. To clarify, Mr. Beat recreated the challenges without players getting hurt but rather provided them with an opportunity to participate in the challenges made popular by the show without players getting killed or harmed.

As per the YouTube video, the real-life Squid Game has gained 160 million views ever since it was uploaded on Nov. 25. Following the popular Netflix series, Mr. Beast's challenge is giving massive amounts of money with a total prize of $456,000.

Beast Offers to Coach Elon Musk

Going back to Elon Musk, Mr. Beast offered to coach him on how to get YouTube views, and to this, Elon Musk replied with the Folded Hands emoji. To expand, Mr. Beast's reply, as of the time of this writing, already has a thousand likes, 1.1 thousand retweets, and 61.8 thousand likes.

As many people know, Elon Musk likes to have fun on Twitter with numerous tweets, either mentioning cryptocurrencies to fun pokes at humor like his recent Tweet saying, "no vionlins4me i cum in peas." Although it's hard to pinpoint what exactly Elon Musk means or whether or not he's serious, the Tweet came an hour after Musk shared a picture of Arcana, a Valorant character now made even more popular due to its series on Netflix.

I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 10, 2021

What Companies is Elon Musk Involved With

Shortly after the tweet, Reuters released an article sharing more about Musk as a whole. With that, the publication said that it was not immediately clear if Musk was serious regarding quitting his roles.

As per the article, Musk is known as both the founder and CEO of the popular rocket company SpaceX and is also responsible for leading the brain-chip startup Neuralink as well as the infrastructure firm The Boring Company. To add, in a conference call that took place in January, Elon Musk also expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years" to come.

How Much Does Elon Musk Work?

During the conference call, Elon Musk said that it would be nice if he had a little more free time compared to working day and night from the moment he wakes up to the moment he sleeps for every day of the week.

Whether Elon Musk's tweet about being an influencer is a sincere contemplation or a joke, apparently only Elon knows.

