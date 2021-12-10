(Photo : Screenshot from Vanarama's official website ) Apple Car's New 3D Renders Show Another Possible Design! Thanks to Vanarama's Virtual Presentation—Accurate? (Photo : Screenshot from Vanarama's official website ) Apple Car's New 3D Renders Show Another Possible Design! Thanks to Vanarama's Virtual Presentation—Accurate?

Apple Car is currently one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the rising EV industry. Since it hasn't arrived yet, there's no telling what the new zero-emission car would look like.

Although this is the case, some rumors are still roaming around suggesting and showing what you can expect from the iPhone maker's first electric vehicle.

Recently, TechTimes reported that new Apple Car renders based on the company's leaked patents appeared. Meanwhile, Apple decided to hire Tesla's autopilot director.

The rumors suggest Apple’s car project isn’t going so well. But these renders based on their car-related patents are pretty sweet.https://t.co/uEWtJX2BOO pic.twitter.com/VpHVt4JsRe — Eli Dourado (@elidourado) December 10, 2021

This decision is expected to allow the giant gadget maker to create a better self-driving feature for its electric vehicle. These are just some of the leaks about the upcoming Apple electric car.

Apple Car's New 3D Renders! Are They Accurate?

According to MacRumors' latest report, a leasing car company in Britain, Vanarama, released new 3D renders of the most-awaited Apple Car.

Also Read: Ford F-150 Lightning EVs Stops Accepting Preorders, Reservations As Production Issues Might Hinder Delivery

The U.K.-based company generated its own virtual representations of the iPhone maker's electric cars based on the patents circulating on the internet.



The new Apple Car would have a futuristic design based on the images. Its upper part would be made of glass, allowing you to view your surroundings more.



On the other hand, Vanarama's 3D renders show the interior design as well. These include the adjustable seats, which can be rotated based on how you want them to be placed.

Not many companies have the software expertise to do self driving car. Apple sees opportunity to be one of those companies. I can understand why they want to try. But they are too little too late. And their expertise is in fun stuff, not mission critical software — Jean-François Mezei (@jfmezei) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the new Apple car could also have a yolk-type steering wheel, which is quite the same as the one that Elon Musk's Cybertruck would soon offer.

If you want to know more details, you can visit this link.

How to Access Vanarama's Apple Car 3D Renders

The first thing you need to do is click this link. Once you are on the official website of Vanarama, you will see the instructions provided by the company.

"Tap and drag to rotate around the Apple Car and explore its features, or enter the menu to find rival blueprints based on Samsung and Google patents," said the leasing car firm.

You need to wait a few minutes until the 3D renders are properly loaded. Once they are finished loading, you can now click the car and rotate it to see its full body.

If you want to view the car's interior, click the purple circles appearing on the EV.

For more news updates about Apple Car and other advanced electric vehicles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Dedicated Team in Place for Polestar 0 Project as Polestar Prepares to Launch Call for Joint Action

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.