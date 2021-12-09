(Photo : Screenshot From Ford Official Website) Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Price Below $40K! Here's What You'll Get (Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @mrlevine) Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Pre-Production Begins—Adding 450 Jobs and Investing $250 Million To Enhance Capacity (Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @cole_marzen)

Ford F-150 Lightning EVs are now stopping preorders and reservations, no longer accepting new ones after it has reached a massive 200,000 interested buyers that have already paid for the required fee. The news comes from a Ford executive who has confirmed that it would not be taking any more takers for its vehicle until its 2022 delivery.

Ford F-150 Lightning EVs Stop Preorders, Reservations from Buyers

An official Ford Dealer Bulletin post has been circulating in an online forum of the F-150 Lightning EVs, especially now that the preorders and reservations for the vehicle have already reached 200,000. The company has closed down its preorder links and reservations in dealers to avoid future problems, especially with production issues that it would face.

It is known that the world is still suffering from chip shortages, and this might be one of the problems that Ford would face with its electric pickup truck that is highly coveted now. Nevertheless, Ford's problems are not yet experienced, but it is better to be safe than sorry for having delays or not being able to deliver it to buyers of the vehicle.

Ford F-150 Lightning EVs: Can it Deliver 2022 Orders?

One of the many concerns now is the ability of Ford to work under the pressure of delivering these orders, especially as its plans for 2023 involve the delivery of 80,000 units.

For now, the reservations have been closed to address the problem and soon open up again if it eases down on the units it produces.

Ford F-150 Lightning EV's Massive Popularity

Ford is known to have a lot of plans for its electrification after its few releases in the present to rival that of its competitors that debuted multiple lineups of clean energy vehicles. The vehicles from Ford electrified only have three variants now, including that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and its delivery van, the E-Transit.

The massive popularity of these electric vehicles from Ford only signifies that the famous American automaker is not yet out of the game. Its popularity now shows that it is still an in-demand brand. Despite the big competitors with Tesla, GM, Rivian, Lordstown, Volkswagen, and more-Ford's name is still one of the top considered as it is a trusted brand.

The F-150 Lightning has helped put the spotlight back on Ford in this latest unit. It only shows that Ford has a lot to give to the public, especially with the favorite pickup brand that was electrified made its way into the public eyes earlier this year.

The popularity of electric pickup trucks has gotten a craze in the world, taking it by storm and having a lot of companies joining it, with Ford at one of the top lists.

