A new WordPress cyberattack campaign puts 1.6 million websites at risk. This was confirmed by the company's security department, Wordfence.

The new malicious campaign was first detected on Thursday, Dec. 9. Wordfence explained that it could block a total of 13.7 million attacks, which targeted WordPress themes and plugins.

This happened in just 36 hours. Involved security experts explained that the hackers' main goal is to take over websites. Once they compromise these online sites, they would use them to send malicious links and other online actions to target their victims.

New WordPress Cyberattack Campaign's Details

According to The Hacker News' latest report, the attacks against WordPress websites spiked back on Dec. 8.

Wordfence's security researchers explained that the company's recent patched vulnerabilities might have triggered the attackers to target various Arbitrary Options Update vulnerabilities.

"Our Threat Intelligence team noticed a drastic uptick in attacks targeting vulnerabilities that make it possible for attackers to update arbitrary options on vulnerable sites," said WordPress' security department's official blog post.

Because of this issue, cybersecurity experts at Wordfence were forced to conduct a serious investigation further to solve the latest massive malicious campaign against WordPress.

They said that the block attacks came from around 16,000 IP addresses. You can view this link to see more details.

Other Details of WordPress Massive Cyberattack

Wordfence provided the complete list of the top infected IPs. Here are some of them:

185.9.156.158 with 277,111 attacks blocked.

195.2.76.246 with 274,574 attacks blocked.

185.200.241.249 with 194,979 attacks blocked.

62.171.130.153 with 192,778 attacks blocked.

185.93.181.158 with 181,508 attacks blocked.

188.120.230.132 with 158,873 attacks blocked.

37.187.137.177 with 216,888 attacks blocked.

51.75.123.243 with 205,143 attacks blocked.

Wordfence explained that if your website uses the Wordfence Premium version, you don't have to worry about a thing since it is already protected.

However, if your website is running one of these plugins, you still need to update it. This would apply to the consumers of Wordfence Premium and Wordfence Free.

In other news, Frontier Software is also targeted by a ransomware attack. On the other hand, a new "Minecraft" vulnerability was discovered.

For more news updates about security threats, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

