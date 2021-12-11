Instagram head Adam Mosseri has shared more information about the upcoming chronological feed of the social media app. The new version of the chronological feed can be expected to be rolled out next year.

Mosseri shared that the social media company is currently testing two versions of the feature. However, he reiterated that Instagram is not scrapping its algorithmic feed for a completely chronological one like before.

The Instagram head promised the Senate during the hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 8, where he was questioned about the safety features of the social media app.

Instagram's Adam Mosseri Shares More about Chronological Feed

Instagram's Adam Mosseri has revealed that the social media platform is currently testing two versions of the chronological feed that is set to be released next year.

According to a report by The Verge, Mosseri said in a Q&A that one version allows users to "pick your favorites and they show up at the top in chronological order."

The other option, on the other hand, "would let you see the posts from everyone you're following in chronological order." The Verge notes that Mosseri did not mention how Instagram's recommended posts feature will play into it.

Per the report, Mosseri has also emphasized that Instagram users will not be reverting back to the old chronological feed. Rather, people get to choose which version they like the way it is done on Twitter.

The Chronological Feed

It has only been a few days since Instagram announced that the chronological feed is set to feature once more on the app after it was initially removed in 2016. It was replaced by the algorithmic feed that currently features in the app.

Mosseri made the promise during the Senate hearing on Wednesday, according to a separate report by The Verge.

Per that report, the algorithmic feed, which makes use of artificial intelligence (AI), is actually disliked by users. The algorithm's goal is to give users a more personalized feed based on their activity on the app.

In 2018, it was reported here on Tech Times that Instagram did not have plans to bring back the chronological feed.

Wednesday's Senate Hearing

The Senate hearing that Mosseri attended was partially prompted by the revelations of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, according to The Verge.

The whistleblower was the one who provided The Wall Street Journal with internal documents that suggested that Facebook, now known as Meta, has been aware of the negative effects of Instagram on its young users.

In the hearing, Mosseri proposed the creation of industry-wide regulations that will help social media companies better operate. The industry body being proposed, according to Mossei, can "determine best practices over the handling of children's data and parental controls to help keep children safe online."

The Verge's report notes that the senators seemed skeptical of the idea and that Senator Richard Blumenthal told Mosseri that the self-policing of social media companies is over.

