Instagram's Chronological Feed is coming back after years of taking out of the media sharing application and going with its "Algorithm Feed" that focuses on the preference of users and their supposed likes. Initially, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri has disputed the idea of making the feed "chronological", which was changed back in 2016.

Instagram Chronological Feed is Making a Comeback

Earlier this June, Instagram's Mosseri has "shed a light" on how the social media platform works and ranks its posts on the feed, especially as it uses a design of its algorithm that determines the likely posts to appear. This has been the focus of Instagram since 2016 since it has let go of the chronological feed that it initially has on its model.

The idea was raised by the Instagram executive on the Senate hearing of the company that discussed the Children and Teens' mental health safety on the platform, something which he revealed to change back soon. According to Mosseri's statement via Engadget, the idea was said to be "missing" the majority of posts when in chronological order.

It is more than five years since the last chronological feed and it would be coming back by the first quarter of 2022.

Instagram Hearing in Teen Safety and Mental Health

The hearing on teen safety and mental health in the Senate has focused on Instagram's effects and what it does to people, especially those who use the platform more which are younger. The toxicity of social media has been seen massively on Instagram to which it originally hid, now being compelled by the court for its explanation and future steps.

Instagram: The Focuses of the Company and its Backlash

Instagram's Head has been confirmed his testimony on the hearing that would be probed by Congress, particularly on the mental health effects of the application that has been raised during the past. The hearing has gone underway, with Mosseri being in the hot seat of explaining what happened over at Instagram, with the feed concerns also being raised.

The investigation on Instagram and Facebook for Children and Teen's mental health concern has been a massive issue for months now, and it made Meta a focus of most disputes. The concerns of the governing body regarding the actions and effects of the social media platform have been massive and the backlash it has over Meta has focused on its protests from citizens.

Boycott Meta and its products have been massive in the past years which has centered on its platforms being unsafe for people to use and view. Not to mention the data tracking and ads that have been the concern against the company.

And while a chronological feed is not related to it, it was an idea to change as per the Instagram head.

