Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Half Bearish Over Last 7 Days | SOL moving up the list

With cryptocurrencies becoming extremely popular over the course of 2021 and suddenly going into a bear market in December, a lot of traders and hodlers alike have been assessing whether or not this is a temporary bear market or if the "bubble" has burst. With that, half of the top ten cryptocurrencies are now in the red.

The Current State of Cryptocurrency This 2021

As per the chart on CoinGecko, the list of the top ten cryptocurrencies has shifted quite a bit since those of a couple of months ago, with new players entering the arena. To add, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Terra were nowhere near the top 10 during the start of the year, but now, their market cap has brought them a spot close to the top.

Currently, the global cryptocurrency market cap is at $2.43 trillion, which is a significant 3.1% change upwards in the last 24 hours as per the time of this writing. There was also a significant $82.5 billion 24 hour trading volume and a whopping 39.06% market cap dominance for Bitcoin, which, although remains the largest, is now smaller than what it was a year ago.

Here are the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies and Their Performance Over the Last 7 Days

Bitcoin

Crypto ticker: BTC

Price: $50,244.00

24 hour change: 3.3%

7 day change: 2.3%

24 hour volume: $20,438,067,139

Market cap: $950,170,017,509

Ethereum

Crypto ticker: ETH

Price: $4,149.26

24 hour change: 3.2%

7 day change: 1.1%

24 hour volume: $14,618,932,698

Market cap: $492,323,031,205

Binance Coin

Crypto ticker: BNB

Price: $571.63

24 hour change: 2.5%

7 day change: 0.7%

24 hour volume: $1,261,963,819

Market cap: $492,323,031,205

Tether

Crypto ticker: USDT

Price: $0.999480

24 hour change: -0.1%

7 day change: -0.1%

24 hour volume: $42,133,020,631

Market cap: $96,090,497,261

Solana

Crypto ticker: SOL

Price: $174.49

24 hour change: 3.3%

7 day change: -13.3%

24 hour volume: $1,076,010,772

Market cap: $53,584,173,278

Cardano

Crypto ticker: ADA

Price: $1.36

24 hour change: 3.3%

7 day change: -3.8%

24 hour volume: $1,459,544,449

Market cap: $43,768,521,589

USD Coin

Crypto ticker: USDC

Price: $0.999699

24 hour change: -0.4%

7 day change: 0.0%

24 hour volume: -0.1%

Market cap: $41,539,328,690

XRP

Crypto ticker: XRP

Price: $0.854701

24 hour change: 3.0%

7 day change: 0.9%

24 hour volume: $2,603,499,725

Market cap: $40,193,326,861

Polkadot

Crypto ticker: DOT

Price: $29.28

24 hour change: 6.8%

7 day change: 0.6%

24 hour volume: $694,400,911

Market cap: $31,331,572,796

Terra

Crypto ticker: LUNA

Price: $61.45

24 hour change: 5.9%

7 day change: -19.5%

24 hour volume: $1,418,799,771

Market cap: $23,133,189,392

Can SOL, ADA, and DOT Compete with ETH

Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot have been considered the trinity of altcoins showing massive potential within their network. This, of course, is still to be put to the test, and the cryptoverse still has to see whether or not they will either become as big as Ethereum or be able to flourish in their own respective networks.

With $2.43 trillion worth of cryptocurrency in existence as of this date, it remains hard to see which cryptocurrencies have the potential for growth, are going to have successful projects or networks, and are going to last the bear market. To add, the drop in the market is still very fresh and has also affected other markets like the US stock market and the Forex market as well.

