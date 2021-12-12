Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Half Bearish Over Last 7 Days | SOL moving up the list

With cryptocurrencies becoming extremely popular over the course of 2021 and suddenly going into a bear market in December, a lot of traders and hodlers alike have been assessing whether or not this is a temporary bear market or if the "bubble" has burst. With that, half of the top ten cryptocurrencies are now in the red.
The Current State of Cryptocurrency This 2021
As per the chart on CoinGecko, the list of the top ten cryptocurrencies has shifted quite a bit since those of a couple of months ago, with new players entering the arena. To add, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Terra were nowhere near the top 10 during the start of the year, but now, their market cap has brought them a spot close to the top.
Currently, the global cryptocurrency market cap is at $2.43 trillion, which is a significant 3.1% change upwards in the last 24 hours as per the time of this writing. There was also a significant $82.5 billion 24 hour trading volume and a whopping 39.06% market cap dominance for Bitcoin, which, although remains the largest, is now smaller than what it was a year ago.
Here are the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies and Their Performance Over the Last 7 Days
Bitcoin
-
Crypto ticker: BTC
-
Price: $50,244.00
-
24 hour change: 3.3%
-
7 day change: 2.3%
-
24 hour volume: $20,438,067,139
-
Market cap: $950,170,017,509
Ethereum
-
Crypto ticker: ETH
-
Price: $4,149.26
-
24 hour change: 3.2%
-
7 day change: 1.1%
-
24 hour volume: $14,618,932,698
-
Market cap: $492,323,031,205
Binance Coin
-
Crypto ticker: BNB
-
Price: $571.63
-
24 hour change: 2.5%
-
7 day change: 0.7%
-
24 hour volume: $1,261,963,819
-
Market cap: $492,323,031,205
Tether
-
Crypto ticker: USDT
-
Price: $0.999480
-
24 hour change: -0.1%
-
7 day change: -0.1%
-
24 hour volume: $42,133,020,631
-
Market cap: $96,090,497,261
Solana
-
Crypto ticker: SOL
-
Price: $174.49
-
24 hour change: 3.3%
-
7 day change: -13.3%
-
24 hour volume: $1,076,010,772
-
Market cap: $53,584,173,278
Cardano
-
Crypto ticker: ADA
-
Price: $1.36
-
24 hour change: 3.3%
-
7 day change: -3.8%
-
24 hour volume: $1,459,544,449
-
Market cap: $43,768,521,589
USD Coin
-
Crypto ticker: USDC
-
Price: $0.999699
-
24 hour change: -0.4%
-
7 day change: 0.0%
-
24 hour volume: -0.1%
-
Market cap: $41,539,328,690
XRP
-
Crypto ticker: XRP
-
Price: $0.854701
-
24 hour change: 3.0%
-
7 day change: 0.9%
-
24 hour volume: $2,603,499,725
-
Market cap: $40,193,326,861
Polkadot
-
Crypto ticker: DOT
-
Price: $29.28
-
24 hour change: 6.8%
-
7 day change: 0.6%
-
24 hour volume: $694,400,911
-
Market cap: $31,331,572,796
Terra
-
Crypto ticker: LUNA
-
Price: $61.45
-
24 hour change: 5.9%
-
7 day change: -19.5%
-
24 hour volume: $1,418,799,771
-
Market cap: $23,133,189,392
Can SOL, ADA, and DOT Compete with ETH
Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot have been considered the trinity of altcoins showing massive potential within their network. This, of course, is still to be put to the test, and the cryptoverse still has to see whether or not they will either become as big as Ethereum or be able to flourish in their own respective networks.
With $2.43 trillion worth of cryptocurrency in existence as of this date, it remains hard to see which cryptocurrencies have the potential for growth, are going to have successful projects or networks, and are going to last the bear market. To add, the drop in the market is still very fresh and has also affected other markets like the US stock market and the Forex market as well.
