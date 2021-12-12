(Photo : Ford) Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E is having an "incredible demand" these days, and the car company's CEO confirmed it, Jim Farley, soon to up its production to 200,000 units per year starting 2022. The venture would match that of the F-150 Lightning's goal of also 200,000 units, something that would create a massive fleet of Ford EVs on the streets.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Raising Production by 2022, 200,000 Cars Per Year

Ford is looking to up its game and tries to meet the "incredible demand" of the market now, with the Mustang Mach-E EV of the company. According to a tweet by Ford CEO Jim Farley, one of the company's focus and goals by 2022 is to raise its production to 200,000 units per year, which would happen in the coming months.

Farley mentioned that the 200k goal of the company is three times the initial production rate of the Mustang Mach-E, and this was because it was not that popular before. The arrival of the Ford F-150 Lightning has helped raise the company's brand, making it a name to be considered for buying an electric vehicle.

It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try. So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xSMbuHxdEN — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 10, 2021

Ford Production 2022: Bringing Massive Numbers for Public Sale

The public sale or units would be up to 200,000 for both the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning trucks, and this goal would be a hard thing to do and the focus of the company. Farley has not laid out the plans of Ford in detail, but his statement says a lot about the future of the EV and its fleet from the famous home-grown American brand.

Ford's F-150 and Mustang Mach-E

The popularity of Ford has risen again this year after launching one of the most popular pickup trucks in existence, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and all of its electric glory. The company's vehicles are becoming popular again, and now it is joining the wave of electrification, something that changes the track of Ford from its original V6 and V8 engines.

Ford has even ventured on to make its electric charging stations already, inviting the rising fleet of EVs from the company to use its compatible charging heads, but was said to resemble Tesla's. Nevertheless, this was a big step for Ford, especially as they have been silent during the first wave of electric vehicles were released by different companies.

It is known that Ford has stakes on Rivian, and it alone can help the company in its growth, but it seems that it is looking for more. The future is electric, so they say, and Ford is all about moving forward and creating their mark on the world's future, focusing on electrification and technology on the initially known mechanic vehicles.

