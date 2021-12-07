Ford F-150 Lighting EV's reservations reached a whopping 200,000 orders! Yes, for the giant automaker, this is good news. However, experts said that the company could face some issues when actually delivering its promised electric cars to its consumers.

Right now, Ford and other traditional automakers are now transitioning to EV production. Thanks to Tesla's advanced electric vehicles, these car developers were encouraged to follow the top EV manufacturer, especially since the U.S. government wants almost all cars to be zero-emission.

Recently, TechTimes reported that California's autonomous EV plan wants to restrict all traditional cars from operating by 2030. On the other hand, Apple Car is also expected to arrive soon. These details just show that even other companies in the non-EV tech industry also want to enter the electric car market.

Ford F-150 Lightning's Reservations to be an Issue?

According to Electrek's latest report, the total reservations for Ford's F-150 Lightning EV have increased drastically.

This means that the company would have to produce thousands of units since the 200,000 reservations are comparable to a three-year backlog.

Experts added that this could make it hard for the consumers actually to receive their pre-ordered electric cars from Ford. Based on the previous statements of the giant automaker, it seems like the 200,000 reservation is not production-wise.

Previously, Ford announced that it expected 15,000 units of its pickup EV to arrive in 2022, 55,000 by 2023, and 80,000 by 2024. Based on these numbers, the company would only be able to manufacturer less than 50% of its total pre-orders by 2024. You can view this link to see more details.

Ford's Other EV Plans

Aside from increasing its F-150 Lightning reservations, Reuters also reported that the giant automaker decided to partner with Salesforce.

This new collaboration is expected to expand Ford's software innovation. As of the moment, the car manufacturer's VIIZR software service is still under development.

When it comes to the release date, Ford stated that the new electric vehicle system could be offered by 2022. However, this would still depend on the company's issues during the technology's development stage.

For more news updates about Ford and other giant automakers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

