3D Printing Through Resin Stacking Could Prove Quite Messy and Difficult | Why Do It?

With 3D printing becoming more and more accessible, there still exist a few limitations or practices that come out rather messy. One of these practices is resin stacking which could not only be messy but also quite difficult to pull off. Luckily, there's a workaround to this annoying problem.

Using 3D Printers to Produce Quality Prototypes

According to the story by HackaDay, 3D printers are usually great tools to use when someone wants to create a one-off quick prototype. They are, however, becoming widely used to also produce things in quantity.

A certain YouTuber decided to try out a technique that could help scale the production process. To add, the technique was called resin stacking and although it should make sense when one thinks about it, the results didn't really end up as they initially wanted it to.

How to Mass Produce on a Resin 3D Printer

A certain user, Uncle Jessy, decided to try out the resin stacking technique on YouTube in order to quickly produce as many figurines as he could through using a resin printer. Things, however, didn't really go as he originally wanted it to go.

The technique is very simple and straightforward. To explain, the idea is to produce as many copies of a certain object in one single continuous print using a resin 3D printer.

Cloning an Object Through Scaffolding

In order to do this, the object should be cloned a lot of times and scaffolding is created in order to allow the printing to stack multiple objects one on top of the other. To add, this should also be done very carefully in order to avoid destroying the geometry of the object.

Quite similarly to support material, this technique uses more resin in the printing process. As per the YouTube video, Uncle Jessy tried experimenting a number of times but still ran into a lot of issues when it came to the process when trying to print out a number of small Magneto figurines.

Beefing Up the Scaffolding to Improve Things

An initial experiment was tried out using a raft which failed when the print fell off the building plate. To add, when the raft was removed, the second print also failed since the scaffolding wasn't able to print quite right as well.

After further tweaks and even beefing up the scaffold in order to improve things, Jessy was able to print 93 figurines in just a single operation. This technique is quite useful for people that want to print a lot of models on a resin printer in the shortest amount of time possible.

For those that try out this technique, however, it should be expected that a lot of resin would be spent in order to refine the technique. As per the article by HackaDay, users will also be needing a big wash tank in order to clean the prints during the post-processing process.

