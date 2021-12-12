(Photo : LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo : Unsplash/Marques Thomas @querysprout.com) Amazon website

Amazon has disabled several affected features of AWS, especially after its initial outage that has caused a lot of websites and services on the internet to crash and be inaccessible. The company has looked into the problem and aims to create a fix to address this issue immediately so that it would return its regular operations for its clients and users.

Amazon AWS Internet Outage: What Happened?

The famous e-commerce company has addressed this issue in a release that explains what happened during the past weeks, especially as outages have come continuously. Amazon said that the company is still working on a fix to the issue, and soon it will bring the solution to the problem that it has temporarily disabled from the outage.

The issue focused on the automated scaling feature of the AWS, leading to internal networks having problems in the technology that has caused the problems. Amazon's services, along with other companies that used this, which has faced this problem.

Latent issues and internal tools also appeared to be having a hard time working (as per Engadget), and the company is taking its time to look into its system for a deep fix.

AWS Internet Outage: Fix Coming?

The release of Amazon has detailed the fix that it would do and the actions the company took to address the problem. It has demonstrated its intent to give its clients and users the service that was once the top feature of the company.

It was noted on the document that the problem lies in the internal features of the AWS in the Northeastern Virginia region but has affected services on a global scale.

Amazon's AWS Effect on The Internet

Amazon has only finished its famous "re:Invent 2021" event that talked about the many features that the tech company will bring to the table, featuring its popular web services platform. Initially, there was an IoT RoboRunner program of the company that would focus on robotics and expands the scope of Amazon as a tech maker.

Amazon's popularity is because of the cloud platform that it also offers in this program, mainly as AWS and Azure are two of the top internet platforms in the world. It is a global program that is offered worldwide, having its features workable for the needs of its clients and the users that make use of it.

AWS indeed has a massive effect on the internet as it is a widely-used platform from popular websites, including that of Meta and its products, under Mark Zuckerberg's company. The problem is not fixed now, but Amazon promises that it will soon be available to the public with a seamless operation for both the provider and source.

