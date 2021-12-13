(Photo : by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) The Verizon logo is seen at the headquarters for Northern Virginia on January 2, 2015 in Ashburn, Virginia. Thousands of high-tech terminals offering free Wi-Fi and other services will soon replace New York's remaining fleet of seldom-used pay phones, the city mayor said last November.

Verizon is now offering free unlimited text, calls, and data services for its customers for a week in the hardest-hit locations of the storm and tornadoes.

Verizon Offers Free Unlimited Text, Calls, Data

To be precise, as per the report by WHAS11.com, customers of Verizon from areas in Edwardsville, Illinois, like Owensboro Kentucky, and Mayfield, will get free services for the whole week, or from Dec. 12 until Dec. 18, to be precise.

The consumer vice president of Verizon, Matt Carr, acknowledges that "there is hard work ahead to recover."

As such, the Verizon VP announced that "this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free following the storm."

In addition to the free connectivity service of Verizon in the said areas, the cell company is also extending various other services under its Response team.

Verizon said that its Response team is on stand-by in the hardest-hit areas of the weather mess.

The team would also be providing emergency vehicles, charging stations, and other special equipment.

What's more, the firm also assured that it would also extend its support to the authorities, including the federal, state, and local agencies.

Read Also: Visible Wireless Offers Unlimited Data Service Powered by Verizon, But Not All Devices are Eligible-Check Your

Hardest Hit Areas of Storm and Tornadoes

According to the news story of CNN, a powerful storm hit the central United States on Friday, Dec. 11, which ended up unleashing up to 19 tornadoes in a total of five states.

The weather disturbance did not only leave damages in the affected states. In fact, it also devastatingly took the lives of some of the citizens, while other folks were left injured.

Not to mention that even the warehouse of the retail tech giant, Amazon, in Edwardsville, Illinois, was damaged and partially collapsed due to the tornado.

The police chief of Edwardsville, Michael Fillback, told CNN in the same report that the tornado hit the distribution center of Amazon with people inside it.

Fillback further said that "it's devastating to see the amount of damage there and to know there were people inside when that happened."

The tornadoes extremely affected several states, such as Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas, according to the Storm Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On top of that, over 55 million people were potentially at risk from the storm last Friday.

Not to mention that after the storm, on Dec. 12, about 157,000 homes have lost power due to the damages brought upon by the weather disturbance.

Related Article: Verizon Selects Program Allows Data Collection For Web Browsing, User's Location, and More | Here's How You Can Opt Out AGAIN

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.