"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" just keeps on giving even after two years on.

A new wave of DLC is coming to Ubisoft's current-gen viking romp, and it's going to pit "Valhalla" protagonist Eivor axe-to-sword (and shield) with Kassandra, the heroine of 2018's "Assassin's Creed Odyssey."

Tom's Guide reports that the DLC, called "Crossover Stories," will be free to all those who own the base game. But it won't be just "Valhalla" that's getting a new mission and extra content.

"Odyssey" will also have a new mission of its own-roughly two years after its last DLC, "Judgment of Atlantis," was released.

The story in the "Valhalla" DLC will see Eivor meet Kassandra in England, who is hunting for an artifact of incredible power. As for "Odyssey," it will show the Greek mercenary setting off on another adventure, this time to locate a fabled treasure.

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" will get the "Crossover Stories" DLC on December 14th, for all supported platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. But that's not all the upcoming new content that "Valhalla" will be getting.

Following the last major expansion called "Siege of Paris," "Valhalla" will now get a new expansion titled "Dawn of Ragnarok." According to PCGamesN, the expansion will be released on March 10, 2022.

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" has been quite the coop for Ubisoft lately. They have supported the game for far longer than its initial release date, and it has paid the developer/publisher major dividends.

According to TheGamer, "Valhalla" is now the company's second-largest game in terms of overall profits, trailing only 2012's "Assassin's Creed III." The viking adventure managed to sell a franchise record 1.8 million copies during its first week, and it is still going strong.

[SPOILERS] 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Crossover Stories: What Is It About?

First off, if you haven't played "Odyssey" or "Valhalla" before, beware of spoilers. But if you're well-acquainted, read on.

The PlayStation blog went into deeper detail on the DLC, which starts off after the main stories of both "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." Kassandra, who by now is immortal due to the possession of a First Civilization artifact (the Staff of Hermes), has found her way to England in search of another artifact of the same nature.

As per the blog, the DLC answers the question that many AC fans have been asking: what did Kassandra do after she became immortal? As a result, fans will be seeing the first time that two major franchise protagonists meet eye-to-eye (with the exception of Ezio seeing Altair's corpse at the end of 2011's "Revelations.")

On the other hand, the first new content for "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" in two years will once again see Kassandra searching for another First Civilization artifact. But this time, it is said that the artifact will have a "world-changing potential."

She's in retirement when her first mate Barnabas and long-time friend (and historian) Herodotos finds her. Whatever the artifact is, it remains to be seen.

