"Assassin's Creed Infinity" made headlines when it was formally confirmed because of how different it's going to be compared to past titles.

But despite that designation, Ubisoft has confirmed that the next "Assassin's Creed" title is not free-to-play, reports Eurogamer.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot himself confirmed this, saying:

"It's not going to be free-to-play. This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be a very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other 'Assassin's Creed' games, all the elements that they love... right from the start. So it's going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past."

They did, however, not confirm anything more beyond that.

"Assassin's Creed Infinity" is set to be a massive departure from anything that the long-running game franchise has done so far. But despite that, Guillemot said that it's still going to feature all of the mechanics that fans love about it--likely meaning parkour, stealth, and the iconic hidden blade.

But for fans to get their hands on it, they'll have to wait a long time. According to GameSpot, various rumors suggest that "Assassin's Creed Infinity" is not scheduled to launch until at least 2024; maybe even beyond.

What Is Known About 'Assassin's Creed Infinity' So Far?

A lot of rumors are already making the rounds on sites like Reddit. Even the news which says that "Assassin's Creed Infinity" will be a live-service title is still unconfirmed. But here are the actual hard facts.

Ubisoft confirmed that the next instalment in their biggest franchise is being handled by two of their core dev teams at Quebec and Montreal. It's also still in "early development," which could mean it's still largely in the conceptualization and design phase.

Long-time Ubisoft lead Marc-Alexis Côté is heading the team as the game's (and now the entire franchise's) executive producer. Côté previously worked on other "Assassin's Creed" titles including "Brotherhood" (released 2010), and "Syndicate" (released 2015).

Furthermore, the original report from Bloomberg which leaked the game's existence long before Ubisoft's official announcement says that "Infinity" will be designed to "evolve over time."

'Assassin's Creed' Is Going Strong

Ubisoft is not due to launch "Infinity" until a couple of years from now. And that's not exactly a bad thing for them because the "Assassin's Creed" franchise remains profitable.

Their latest entry, "Valhalla," is still being supported over a year after its initial November 2020 release date. The company even said that it's now their second-largest profit-generating game, reports WCCFTech.

The sales numbers of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" clearly reflect this. As of May this year, the game has tallied its best sales year since 2012-2013.

It's currently the fastest-selling game in the series with net bookings up 50% year-on-year, with Ubisoft tallying a massive $1.2 billion in revenue during the last holiday season when "Valhalla" first came out, reports ScreenRant.

