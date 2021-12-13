(Photo : Apple Newsroom) (Photo : Apple Official Blog)

Apple has released a "Tracker Detect" application for Android smartphones to stop AirTags stalkers from mysteriously making their way into revealing the location of a person, especially if it was put without their consent. The app is available on the Google Play Store, bringing a layer of protection for Android users, having no iOS version.

Apple AirTags: 'Tracker Detect' App to Prevent Using Tech for Stalking

Apple has created a new app designed for the Android OS called "Tracker Detect" to identify nearby AirTags used against the user. Of course, Android OS users do not have the capabilities to know if the device is tracking them if they do not have a spare iOS smartphone in their possession.

People now use tech to outsmart fellow persons and invade their privacy using these modern features. Apple has made it so that it does not support this kind of use with their device intended to locate lost things or prevent losing something in the long run.

The Android app is specifically made for the different OS to ensure that all users are safe from AirTags tracking and its misuse.

Where is the 'Tracker Detect' App iOS Version?

There are no apps for the iOS version for the Tracker Detect, but it still has the Find My app that is built-in the smartphone that can detect unwanted AirTags that do not belong to a person. The updated version of the app would help detect nearby AirTags that belong to others and determine if it is within their possession to track their whereabouts.

Apple AirTags and its Capability to Stalk

There have been a lot of disputes regarding the AirTags and its stalking capabilities, especially as one can put it in the belongings of a person and have them tracked without initially knowing that it was with them. Since then, Apple has created counter and safety measures to protect the victims from being stalked and put its new technology to good use.

Apple has already released an "Anti-Stalking" feature for the AirTags for the iOS, and it could be found via the Find My app and determine if it was an incorrectly placed AirTags device. The Find My would decide if there is a rogue AirTags on one's possession, something they do not own or use, especially if it was put there for no reason.

It was said that alongside this feature is the Android app coming for the users of other phones, especially as the Android OS does not have a Find My app available on their device. The app is finally here after almost six months since Apple said its initial plans.

Nevertheless, the app would be helpful for all users as it would help detect unwanted or unowned AirTags from being used against them, particularly as a means for stalking.

