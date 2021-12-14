PS5 Christmas Restock: Walmart, Best, and Other Stores to Drop Pre-Holiday Stocks

(Photo : Triyansh Gill from Unsplash ) Walmart has quickly run out of PS5 stocks recently. Before Christmas day arrives, here are the stores that you can visit to check for pre-holiday drops.

As Christmas day approaches, PS5 lookers are hunting for the next-gen console from different retailers. Of course, this search will be more difficult since many people are rushing to find one.

Given the console's limit in availability, customers should take note of the next restock spots near their places. Here's where you can obtain a PlayStation 5 if you missed the previous restock wave.

Walmart PS5 Restock at 3 PM

According to a report from The Verge, Walmart has opened stocks for both PS5 and Xbox Series X at 3 PM ET. The orders for Sony's console include the PlayStation Disc Edition, which costs $499.99.

This online sale has caught a lot of attention from fans who still have yet to score one. As expected, the supplies of the next-gen consoles have quickly gone out of stock.

The biggest perk in this PS5 restock event is it no longer requires users to subscribe to Walmart Plus before joining the sale. This time, the retailer allowed all US residents to take part in this one-time sale without buying the subscription package.

For Walmart patrons, it's always better if you check the official website from time to time since it will release another restock every 10 minutes until supplies last.

If you cannot snag a console during this opportunity, look for other retailers that could open stocks for PlayStation 5.

Where to Buy PS5 After Walmart Restock

Forbes reported that some stores will open stocks for the next-gen console. Aside from the PS5, you can also purchase other items such as games and accessories from these select retailers.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

Once again, fans who have yet to buy the console during the previous drop can go to Best Buy for a change of scene. Back on Dec. 4, Tech Times spotted a top-up ad that suggests the pre-emptive restock on Dec. 6 to 8.

After a few days, the retailer surprised the buyers with an unexpected drop. Unfortunately, it only took a few minutes before they sold out. This time, you could check again if Best Buy will release a pre-holiday stock for one last time before Christmas.

You could get the digital and physical versions of PS5 in this store, but they are "sold out" for now. In the upcoming days, we expect that this store could hold another round of console drops for those who missed their chance previously.

If you are looking to improve your gaming experience, Best Buy also offers PS Pulse 3D Wireless Headset which you can purchase at $100. You can grab a DualSense controller as well for $70.

Target PS5 Restock

Just like Best Buy, PlayStation 5 stocks on Target for the digital and console versions are sold out. We recommend you to hop on its page once in a while so you could confirm if there's an upcoming supply on its stash.

GameStop PS5 Restock

If Gamestop drops restocks this week or by next week, this is definitely an opportunity that you should not miss. There's a chance that it will push the 20% discount for the next-gen console.

GameStop is selling brand-new PS5 accessories at the same time so make sure to pay a visit if you're interested in this deal.

Amazon PS5 Restock

There's a high chance that Amazon can drop stocks pretty soon, but the e-commerce giant will charge you with a premium for that. The good news is the company's promotion for the brand-new consoles which hints that supplies are arriving in the next few days.

If you are looking for Amazon sellers, we suggest you read the fine print first regarding the product listing. Remember that once you purchase the console from them, no return policy will be issued for you.

Besides these retailers, don't forget to check B&H and Sony's PlayStation Store for a chance to obtain the elusive gaming gadget.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

