(Photo : Shpëtim Ujkani from Unsplash )

PS5 restocks in the UK continue to pour down as we approach Christmas day. Recently, PlayStation Direct opened stocks for the next-gen console. Unfortunately, the supplies only lasted for a few minutes.

With that, we would be looking forward to more stores that would open restock for Sony's latest console. Amid problems with semiconductor shortage and COVID-19 pandemic, consumers find it hard to score PlayStation 5 whether it's in-store or online.

For UK buyers, here's everything you need to know for the upcoming restock wave that will come to the places near you.

Argos and Amazon PS5 Restock

According to an updated report from Express, known retailers such as Amazon and Argos have been reported will drop consoles next week. These two stores would allow you to obtain PS5 before Christmas within the next seven days.

Previously, the news about the Amazon U.K. restocks wrote that the e-commerce giant will go live in the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8 for this highly-anticipated sale. However, it did not go as planned.

On the other hand, there's a good thing about this. The expected schedule for the Amazon console drop is moved on Dec. 15 from around 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. GMT.

Meanwhile, Argos, another famous UK-based store, will also join the pre-Christmas PS5 restock with Amazon.

Besides these two stores, watch out for GAME's release, which will take place next week.

Stores to Visit For Upcoming PS5 Restock

Since the holiday is already around the corner, many people aim to get at least one console before the peak season begins. Once Christmas kicks off, consumers are expected to rush to the stores while some could haul for supplies as scalpers.

Without further ado, U.K. buyers should take note of the following stores that you need to visit if you want to grab a sure-fire PlayStation 5 console, per The Independent.

Very

Scan

Smyths Toys

PlayStation Direct

AO

ShopTo

John Lewis & Partners

Asda

Currys

Tesco

BTEE

Box.co.uk

Studio

Studio held a surprise PS5 drop on Tuesday morning, Dec. 7. At that time, the store offered the disc version of the console apart from the "Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart" bundle.

Anti-Scalping Technique Of Other Stores

Last month, Tech Times wrote in its report that some Japanese shops that offer PS5 are combatting scalpers through their unique schemes. Since the supplies of the next-gen machine are selling out faster than expected, many resellers take advantage of the seasonal price.

For instance, a Japanese retailer Nojima Denki implements writing the buyer's name on the console's boxes. This is one way to prevent scalpers from flocking inside the store.

Another guaranteed way to control the console hauling is by marking every packaging of the sold PlayStation 5. GEO used to do this to bar scalpers from hoarding an unnecessary number of the consoles.

