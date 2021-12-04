Best Buy Brochure Hints on Possible ps5 Restock on December 6 to 8: Sure-Fire Tips to Get Console on this Store

Best Buy could be the next retailer to open PS5 restock in the following days, according to the latest report. A Twitter insider noticed that a shop brochure could hint that the console supplies are dropping pretty soon.

If the speculation is true, next week would be the scheduled period for the PlayStation 5 wave that will arrive this month.

Rumored Best Buy PS5 Drop

According to a report by Spiel Times, @ChitoGamingYT, a content creator who follows restock updates on social media, has recently discovered eye-catching information from a Best Buy sale brochure.

The Amazon associate noticed the possible dates for the PS5 restock, which could kick off from Monday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 8. At the time of writing, the retailer has not yet confirmed the information.

Even though it only remains as mere speculation at the moment, we could potentially see a glimmer of hope that Best Buy could join the restock trend two days from now.

"Unless otherwise noted, prices and offers are valid 12/6/21 - 12/8/21. Product quantities are limited. No rainchecks or substitutions," the sale brochure at the bottom reads.

seems like BB rumor drop on monday for TOTAL TECH monday #PS5 #XboxSeriesX #NintendoSwitchOLED pic.twitter.com/T09oXacXLk — ChitoGamingYT | Content Creator (@ChitoGaminYT) December 4, 2021

The Catch Behind this Rumored Best Buy PS5 Drop

In a similar report by Spiel Times, there's no mention of the exact time of the PS5 restock in the coming days. The tech site wrote that there's a possibility that Best Buy would soon unveil it as an in-store event.

For its availability, the source revealed that Best Buy could only allow those Total Tech members only for the speculated event.

This rumored PlayStation 5 wave would be exclusive to those who avail of the membership. Proceed here if you haven't yet signed up for it and want to score the next-gen gaming console.

How to Get a Guaranteed PS5 From Best Buy

Christmas is already near, and people are coming just to obtain the highly-elusive console from other stores. Of course, Best Buy buyers will anticipate that restocks on this shop will indeed happen on the holidays.

According to Android Central, the first thing you should do if you want to get this device is create a Best Buy account.

To do this, follow these steps:

Head to bestbuy.com and click 'Account' on the top right portion of the site. After creating one, proceed to fill up the rest of the information, such as name, password, and more. After that, tap Create an account for the final step. If you have a Google account, that's fine since you can also enter it on the site.

Secure Your Credit Card Details on Best Buy

Before purchasing the console, it's better first to secure all of your details on the credit card. To do that, pay attention to the procedures below:

Go to bestbuy.com Tap Account on the top right of the website Click Shipping Address and enter the correct information. Save it once you're done. Tap Credit Cards in your account. Choose your desired payment method. Enter your credit card number and other details. Save them after.

Since Christmas is in the air, the scalpers could also inhibit the PS5 stores. Tech Times reported that a US bill is testing waters regarding banning the scalper bots not only on PlayStation 5 but also for Xbox.

In another report last November, we wrote that some Japanese retailers have unique methods in dealing with PS5 re-sellers. A store like GEO is currently implementing an anti-scalping technique where they would draw a cross on the controller's packaging. This would indicate that the console is categorized as "used."

