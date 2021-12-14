Navi Launches Live Translations and Subtitles via SharePlay | Here's How to Use it

Navi has recently released new features dedicated to people with hearing problems and those with language barriers. The FaceTime client app has added live translations and subtitles for the users.

Jordi Bruin, who developed the application, shared how he arrived with Navi. On top of that, we will also discuss how you can get started with this app.

How Navi Developer Gets this Idea

Before we tackle the importance of the FaceTime client to the users, let's first have a sneak peek of Bruin's inspiration for Navi.

In an interview with 9to5Mac, Bruin said he previously joined the hackathon focused on mixToTelephonyUplink API. This allows deaf-mute individuals to communicate through Text to Speech.

After watching the SharePlay session during the WWDC, he also added that he picked up some ideas to bring the transcription concept into reality.

Going back to Navi, Bruin said that the app could now allow real-time translation of subtitles for more than 20 languages. There would be instant closed captioning to the FaceTime call and Picture-in-Picture experience built.

Related Article: How to Install iOS 15.1 and Upcoming Future Beta: SharePlay and Other New Features

Supported Languages For Navi Live Translation

9to5Mac wrote that here are all the support languages for live translation:

French (Canada, France, and Switzerland)

Finnish

Thai

Polish

Turkish

German (Austria)

German (native)

Ukrainian

Japanese

Swedish

Vietnamese

Italian

Chinese (Traditional and Simplified)

Norwegian

Croatian

Danish

Spanish (Mexico and Spain)

Portuguese (Portugal and Brazil)

English (the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Canada, and South Africa)

Dutch

Arabic (Saudi Arabia)

Besides assisting people with hearing disorders, Bruin said that the app would also help those with a hard time understanding another language during real-time discussions.

"I heard back from some of the hearing impaired users on the TestFlight that it's already super helpful, so foremost I want to hear from them if there is anything I can add to make the app work better for their specific needs," Bruin said.

For the testing, Bruin needs to call all of the users on the Test Flight to see how it will go. Since it was not possible, he initiated FaceTime calls from other devices.

How to Use Navi

9to5Mac wrote in its report that you only need to follow a few steps to begin using Navi. Here's everything you need to do to get started.

First, open Navi when you start a FaceTime call. Click the "Enable Subtitles" button to invite your guests to Navi Wait until they accept the SharePlay invitation

The application is accessible via the App Store for free at the time of writing. Users are given until the end of 2021 to test the subtitles features at no charge.

By next year, Navi will give a user five free calls. After consuming them, they could continue making other calls for $3.99.

Meanwhile, the pricing for the Live Translation feature via SharePlay will be $5.99. Moreover, there will be an hour of translation that Navi will grant, which includes 100,000 characters.

'FaceTime SharePlay Not Working on iPhone' Solution

If you are experiencing issues regarding FaceTime SharePlay, All Things.How reported that some troubles could hinder you from accessing it.

Here are the possible reasons why SharePlay is not working on your Apple device:

Outdated iOS version

SharePlay is turned off.

Apps don't support SharePlay integration

Error in playing content

To summarize, make sure that your iPhone has the right version for SharePlay (preferably iOS 15.1). After observing the problems, try disabling and re-enabling FaceTime to see if it will work if you haven't seen any problem.

You can also restart your time and sign in again in the app.

Read Also: How to Screen Share On FaceTime When Using A Windows PC

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.