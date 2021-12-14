(Photo : Image from freestocks on Unsplash) Twitter Starts Banning Posting Pictures of People without Their Consent

Twitter has launched its new video subtitles for its tweets that would play automatically on a muted smartphone device, which can also be toggled to stay on despite the volume turned up. The feature is now rolling out for both the Android and iOS platforms, and there are no special considerations or first OS to receive the part.

Twitter Subtitles Automatically On for Muted Videos on Android, iOS

Video subtitles and captions are now up on Twitter's social media platform, focusing on its automatic toggle when the smartphone device is muted or has no audio. The release for this feature comes for both the Android and iOS platforms, meaning that all smartphone users can now experience this feature without any delays.

It is important to note that the subtitles will play automatically and turn off when the volume is turned up if it is still on the app's default setting. Twitter Support has first announced this feature for the platform in July of this year, teasing the captions for voice tweets to have subtitles when sent to the feed automatically.

Twitter Video Subtitles: How to Toggle it On?

Twitter said that the feature can be toggled within the device's accessibility settings, so to turn the subtitle feature on, users need to go to their Twitter app settings and look for "Accessibility." Next is to look for "Vision" or reading options, and there would be the setting for the video captions, where users can toggle it on or off.

Twitter App Features

There were a lot of Twitter app features that the company released over the past months, and this is to improve the usage and experience of the social media platform for billions of its daily users. It is known that people cannot post a photo of another person without their consent already, with the tweet being filtered and seen as flagged content.

The recent features of Twitter also include Disappearing Tweets, which are only available for a specific period set by the user, Spaces, audio-only chat rooms, Search Tweets and more. It was known that Twitter is the most preferred social media now, running behind TikTok and doing better than Meta's brands as they are facing disputes from lawsuits and its users.

The short word social media platform is best known for giving users many benefits and features that are helpful in their everyday use of Twitter. The use of social media is known for its fast-paced environment where people can live out their lives by enjoying the many exciting topics they follow and the empowered media and entertainment of the company.

