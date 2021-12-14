(Photo : Etienne BALMER RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE/ PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images) This picture taken on June 25, 2021 shows a visitor looking at artist Yasumasa Yonehara's "Sup" with a mobile phone app, during "CrypTOKYO", a physical blockchain art exhibition in Tokyo. - Some 150 non-fungible tokens (NFT) from several dozen artists were on display at the "CrypTokyo" exhibition in the Japanese capital's trendy Harajuku district.

Coinbase Wallet now features an NFT collection where users can access via the browser anytime they wish to, allowing people to view and look at the tokens accumulated through past sales. For some people, having the chance to look at one's tokens or prized possessions is an everyday must, something which Coinbase allows now.

Coinbase Wallet to Feature NFT Collections in Browser to See Tokens

According to Coinbase Wallet's Twitter statement, users can access the NFT Collections on their browser to see the tokens that one has accumulated from several marketplaces. The company said that this would be available within the week, bringing more robust access to the platform regarding blockchain usage.

One of the features of this release is the availability of different NFTs to be displayed on the browser wallet as the company is aiming to partner with other platforms and marketplaces like OpenSea. Coinbase's venture focuses on the many aspects of cryptocurrency that involve tokens in the sale and opportunities for the company.

And later this week, we are launching support for NFTs in the browser extension. View your NFT collection in Wallet extension, see your NFTs’ attributes, and easily access popular NFT marketplaces like @OpenSea. pic.twitter.com/nRC4ypEQyo — Coinbase Wallet (@CoinbaseWallet) December 14, 2021

When is the Feature Available for Coinbase Wallet?

According to Coinbase, it would be available within the week, but not necessarily today or tomorrow as the company aims to launch it on a massive scale to its users. The project is a part of Coinbase's extension into web3 features, making the platform easier to access and accommodating different transactions from many users globally.

Coinbase Features: Is It a Good Crypto Platform?

The popularity of Coinbase is a massive one these days, and it was apparent when it first announced its early access NFT platform that would feature the popular tokens in the app. The NFT marketplace of the company has been swamped with a wave of signups which was more than they expected, something that indicates their popularity among the public.

Coinbase is famous for being a cryptocurrency platform that has not become public until earlier this year. Still, despite that, there have been private access to the company's platform before this. Brian Armstrong's valuation before it even went public already racked up billions that time, which is a big thing in the tech landscape now.

The company remains a popular crypto trading platform in the market today, being one of the top places to trade, sell, and buy the coins of the future. Nevertheless, it remains one of the safest and is not filled with lawsuits regarding its integrity and safety, unlike that of competitors and others with security breaches.

