(Photo : KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) This photograph taken on October 28, 2021 shows the META logo on a laptop screen in Moscow as Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta" to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network. - The new handle comes as the social media giant tries to fend off one its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse" virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future.

Meta has launched a "Bug Bounty Program" that would help the company sweep its products for any potential entry point for breaches or problems in the platforms it owns. The program's focus greatly leans on "data scraping," as seen on most of Facebook's landscape, especially as these threat actors or automated programs become harder to detect.

Meta's Bug Bounty Program to Go Against Data Scraping

A blog post from Meta discusses the newly-launched "Bug Bounty Program" that focuses on inviting researchers and analysts that are known experts for computers to look into their system. The company aims to go against data scraping and all of the bugs that the company has missed as they look into their systems.

The popular Bug Bounty Program has been around since the last decade, and it has partnerships with different researchers to look for the many entry points for threats and bugs that would affect the use of its platform. The program from Meta will focus on Facebook and be spread throughout the entire landscape of the company.

Read Also: Matrix's NEO Keanu Reeves Asks for a Metaverse Not 'Invented by Facebook'

Meta Offers to Award Winners: Donate to a Charity they Prefer

The program will also offer an award to the winners of this campaign, particularly those that discover different bugs that were unknown to Meta. However, the focus of Meta now is not to award this prize money to the researchers but the charity of their choice.

Meta said that it had awarded as much as $2.3 million to researchers with over 25,000 total reports from its business partners.

Meta's Programs for Bugs, Security Breaches, and MORE

Meta is known for the many programs for researchers and developers to help the massive company out in detecting different threats to the brand and its customers. It is known that Facebook and other social media platforms are doing everything they can to shut out the harmful actors in its landscape, from fake news to people that spread malware to incite fear or steal data.

The social media company is also known to award proprietor creators and influencers to use its different products, with some receiving up to $50,000 as prize money for their contribution. The programs Facebook and the other social media platform has for its users are massive, focusing on utilizing almost every aspect of what the company offers.

Meta's campaign only shows that it aims to better its programs well for users and those with stakes in the online world, especially as it is a widespread application across the globe. The program aims to help Meta look into where they have missed and avoided being compromised because they failed to see in the process.

Related Article: Meta Executive Blames Users for the Spread of Fake News in Facebook





This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.