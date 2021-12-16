Otis House will be auctioning the first Bob Ross painting as NFT this week. The particular artwork which the painter created in 1971 is about a prominent mountainous landscape in Alaska.

On Tuesday evening, the bid for this non-fungible token hit $931 or 0.25 ETH.

Otis Auctions Bob Ross Painting NFT

According to a report by Coindesk, five art pieces will be auctioned as NFTs on the Otis auction house. One of them came from the famous painting of the tv personality who is uniquely recognized for his Afro hairstyle.

The first painting of Bob Ross will be minted as NFT that collectors will have a chance to purchase. Upon buying this collectible, the lucky buyer could receive the physical ownership of this piece.

Besides Bob Ross' artwork, the 1993 Matt Groening "Simpsons" collection and the original copy for "Super Mario Bros 3" will be placed in the auction house, as well.

For sports fans who want to have something "valuable" in their vault, they could look for the premium-graded LeBron James card in his rookie year.

According to Otis House, all of them will be up for grabs until Sunday, Dec. 19. In an interview with Coindesk, the company said that many NFT collectors still prefer to put their collectibles in their own safes or vaults despite having them insured.

"The idea that you'd want to have something to represent the item, like an NFT, only makes sense. It may be new now, but I can imagine it becoming the standard for the larger collectibles world," Otis founder Michael Karnjanaprakorn added.

Bob Ross Funko Pop Controversy

The deaths of famous celebrities and personalities have become an official trend for business makers, especially those who create collectibles based on them.

For instance, when Marvel creator Stan Lee passed away, many businesses offered NFT collections that resemble the late comics writer. While these figures appear memorable to fans, others say that it's just a money-grabbing tactic by firms to earn more money.

The same thing happened to Bob Ross, who now got its vinyl of his likeness to Funko. The toy company has collaborated with Droppp to make a digital pop for the "The Joy of Painting'' host.

According to Gizmodo, the company is now offering more than 32,000 Bob Ross-themed NFTs. Some of them are reportedly going as physical collections especially for die-hard collectors who go for their value.

While this is a cool addition for collectors, some people find this move as "harsh." They said that Funko is only using the name of these deceased people to share material with "no real purpose."

Back in 2017, Tech Times reported that the MOBA game "Smite" paid tribute to the late painter. By releasing the new Sylvanus skin back then, fans could cherish a precious moment with Bob Ross for another time.

Elsewhere, "STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl," which will be released by GSC Game World in April 2022, will allow users to create their own NPCs in exchange for crypto tokens.

