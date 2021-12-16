Upcoming Google Pixel Watch Shows Fitbit Integration--Check These Watchfaces [LEAK]

(Photo : Infino Photography from Unsplash ) Leaked Google Pixel Watchfaces

Google's leaked "Pixel Watch" could likely adopt Fitbit integration soon, according to the leaked video which shows its watch faces. The Wear OS 3 emulator showed the preview for the rumored wearable.

Google 'Pixel Watch' Watch Faces

According to Phone Arena, Google's rumored smartwatch appears to be missing in action even though the company presented the early marketing images for its Pixel Watch.

The latest leak pointed out that the wearable could likely adopt integration from Fitbit and Samsung to bring the Wear OS platform to reality. Since the latter launched Galaxy Watch 4, we saw potential Wear OS features that could resemble the Korean smartwatch branding.

Regarding the Wear OS 3, known brands such as Fossil and Mobvoi could likely unveil their products next year. With that, the only thing to watch out for in 2022 is the integration of the new operating system for the next-gen wearables.

Google regularly updates its emulator in terms of software and application. Over Reddit, some users saw that the Wear OS emulator seemed to have undergone many changes since its appearance in May.

How the Smartwatch Watchfaces Look Like

As what 9to5Google spotted this week, 10 smartwatches have been included in the leaked video, but only one of them has a Fitbit logo. On the other hand, two wearables could likely have Pixel Watch renders based on the clip.

This means that fans could anticipate the design of the smartwatch that could come out next year or later. The first one boasts a shade of pink while the second wearable features health and weather monitoring capabilities.

The third watch face appears to sport a green ring around the screen's border. It might hint at the progress on your footsteps count thanks to the shoe icon. This could also indicate that the Fitbit app would be integrated into this Pixel watch.

Meanwhile, the fourth watch face shows the movement of the sun from daytime to nighttime. The time in the two pictures remains the same despite the change in the background color.

Finally, the remaining watch faces appear to be sporting the features of a typical smartwatch. They have rotating wheels and clock numbers in the interface. The last two pictures could signal the Fitbit integration in the WearOS.

Other Fitness Wearables to See

In another report from Tech Times, WHOOP released its most updated fitness tracker called WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body, any-wear apparel.

According to the company, the smartwatch brings a health coaching feature along with several improvements in its hardware to boost users' experience. Accessing this upgrade is easy as the firm says. All you have to do is to sign for its membership through its official WHOOP site.

Meanwhile, WHOOP Body buyers can purchase this equipment paired with a HydroKnit band for swimmers and water polo players.

Elsewhere, Tech Times listed the top 5 best fitness trackers of 2021 including Fitbit Sense, Apple Watch 6, Garmin Vivoactive 4, Coros Apex, and Polar Grit X.

