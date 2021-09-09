Next-Gen Wearables WHOOP 4.0, WHOOP Body Feature Fitness Coaching, Any-Wear Tech: Here's How They Work

WHOOP, a known company that produces notable wearable technologies, has unveiled its latest fitness tracker, WHOOP 4.0, and Any Wear Technology-focused smart apparel, WHOOP Body.

WHOOP 4.0 Features

According to a report by Slash Gear on Thursday, Sept. 9, the WHOOP 4.0 incorporates special hardware for the users. The smart equipment can be placed in different body parts.

Specifically, the WHOOP 4.0 is focused on health coaching. In addition, the users could also receive several hardware updates for the improvement of their overall experience.

For those who want to jump to this new WHOOP 4.0 upgrade, you can simply access it through the official WHOOP membership.

Other than that, the wearable firm is also offering it to several businesses and even government and non-government sectors.

WHOOP 4.0 boasts a new set of LEDs that come in different specifications: infrared, red, and three green. Moreover, the new wearable now uses an advanced algorithm to measure a person's heart rate.

Notably, the WHOOP 4.0 has a battery life that could last for five days. Compared to the 3.0 version, the revamped 4.0 is 33% smaller than it.

There's also a sleep coach that could help those who have a hard time sleeping.

Besides having a pulse oximeter feature, it now sports a health monitor that serves as a tracker for people's respiratory rate, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and more.

For those who want to go for long-term tracking, WHOOP 4.0 permits the 30 and 180-day trend exporting of measurements. To

What is WHOOP Body

When it comes to WHOOP Body, this wearable integrates WHOOP 4.0 hardware so users can have the best comfort that they could feel while wearing it.

There is a Fast Link Slider which makes swapping of the hardware more convenient. Another one is the SuperKnit Bands which are guaranteed durable and comfortable to wear.

Paired with a HydroKnit band, this fitness equipment is one of the best items for water sports lovers.

For the pricing of WHOOP Body products, you can buy them for $54 to $110.

"I've been thinking about this technology for more than a decade, and I can promise you that this is the most innovative product we have ever released. We've always aspired to develop wearable technology that is either cool or invisible. With the launch of WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body, we have accomplished both," Will Ahmed, the WHOOP CEO, said in a report by Morning Chalk Up.

WHOOP Completes PUSH Acquisition

Earlier this month, WHOOP confirmed that it has acquired PUSH to bolster the production of wearable technology products. The company has raised $200 million in a Series F funding round.

WHOOP looks forward to what PUSH can offer to them since these two wearable tech giants have only one goal: service and product improvement to the people.

