Melania Trump resurfaced from the public, but she's selling her own NFT on her platform this time.

NFTs, also called non-fungible tokens or NFTs, are unique pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. NFTs are increasingly attracting the attention of big brands, musicians, athletes, and celebrities.

Currently, some NFT versions are being sold to big names in Hollywood.

Surprisingly, former first lady Melania Trump has recently jumped into the fray with an NFT auction for no apparent reason.

If recalled, the first lady, a notoriously private person, has taken a more unassuming role since she and former President Donald Trump left the White House. As her husband contemplates his political future, Melania Trump has increasingly withdrawn from public view.

As a result, many were surprised that this was the first appearance Trump has made; to jump on the latest trends, we famously know as NFT.

First up on the new platform is "Melania's Vision," a watercolor depicting Melania Trump's eyes as painted by Marc-Antoine Coulon, not Melania Trump, of course.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump said in a statement.

Each edition of "Melania's Vision," is being sold for $188.73 or 1 SOL per copy on the Solana blockchain. It will also come with "an audio recording of Mrs. Trump with a message of hope," according to a tweet from Melania's account on Thursday.

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

The former first lady's digital art purchase will be available between December 16 and December 31, 2021.

This is the message that plays whenever you click on the NFT image on Melania's website: "My vision is to look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage." This is what the website says about the artwork itself:

"Marc-Antoine Coulon's breathtaking watercolor embodies Melania Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. Melania's Vision provides the collector with strength and hope."

In addition to Melania's announcement on Twitter, Parler is also powering the platform, a right-wing social network that was de-platformed.

Parler was archived by a hacker, and implicated in the investigation of January 6 due to its users storming the Capitol and publicly posting about it.

Where the Proceeds Will Go

Some of the proceeds (over and above the initial sale, there will be a 10 percent fee for every future sale) will go towards helping kids exiting the foster care system with expertise in computer science and programming.

It is unlikely that "Melania's Vision" will be the former First Lady's last NFT, either. The platform will "release NFTs on a regular basis" starting in January, according to the announcement.

