Cyberattack Force NL to Rebuild Systems! Recovery Could be Quite Expensive

The recent cyberattack against N.L. (Newfoundland and Labrador) healthcare systems has left authorities with no choice but to rebuild the affected systems.

This means that the N.L. government is now starting from scratch. However, there's also a reason why authorities decided to do this.

N.L.'s healthcare systems were breached back on Oct. 30. The Newfoundland and Labrador's largest authority head, David Diamond, explained that they are now using their backups to restore the healthcare systems.

Here are other details of N.L.'s system recovery activities you need to know about.

Cyberattack Forces NL to Rebuild Healthcare Systems

According to CBC CA's latest report, the decision of Newfoundland and Labrador to rebuild its compromised healthcare systems has some benefits.

eSentire's Industry Security Strategy Vice President, Mark Sangster, explained that starting from scratch would allow the government authorities to ensure that the hackers hadn't left behind any malicious content, which can be used to conduct follow-up attacks.

"When you rebuild from scratch, I can tell you that's a brave decision to make and one that companies or organizations don't take lightly," he explained further.

On the other hand, the full recovery is also needed since Brian Honan, the former Special Adviser of Europol's Cyber Crime Center, claimed that N.L. could not obtain a decryption key from the hackers. You can view this link to see more details.

More Cyberattacks to Arrive as Holiday Nears

This coming Christmas and New Year, the recent N.L. healthcare system security breach might just be the beginning of other cyberattacks.

ZDNet reported that CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and the White House warned about new security threats as holidays arrive.

