The Epic Games Store holiday sale is now here and there are amazing deals for everyone for their favorite games.

PCGamer reports that some of these deals involve games that were released this year. If you've been wanting to play the latest and greatest, you can get them from the Epic Games sale at as much as 50% off.

Aside from that, people can also get $10 discount coupons, as well as a total of 15 free games for the entire duration of the sale. You can get as many $10 discount coupons as you like, though you can only use it for games that cost $14.99 or more.

For now, the most noteworthy games with the biggest discounts are "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," which is $38.99 right now on the Epic Games Store, instead of the usual $60.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" is quite well-reviewed as of the moment, with IGN giving it an 8/10, PCGamer a 70 out of 100, and Metacritic giving it a 78% rating.

Other games on the big discount pile include "Battlefield 2042," which you can have for as little as under $30 if you take into account the Epic Games Store holiday sale and the $10 coupon.

As for the free games, Epic is starting players off with a sequel to a long-time classic franchise: "Shenmue III," which began life as a Kickstarter project, writes The Verge. Epic hasn't revealed which games are next, however, but the giveaways are happening daily for the entire duration of the holiday sale.

Given the fact that the Epic store now has a shopping cart, the holiday sale couldn't have come at a more perfect time. You can add all the free and paid games you got from the sale into it and check out just like how it works with other distribution platforms-a massive convenience for most.

The Epic Holiday Sale will continue for three weeks, ending on January 6th. That's plenty of time to get the games that you want to play during the break.

How Can The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Give Away So Many Free Games?

Epic's so-called tradition of giving away free games (not just indie ones, but even some of the biggest AAA releases) is not something that other platforms such as Steam have. So how are they able to do so?

The main answer is simple: they paid millions for the privilege. But that's only a small part of the picture, as per The Verge.

So far, the store has given out 749 million copies of 103 games for free-all without going under. That's because they're paying developers directly. As a result, Epic is reportedly losing money (at least according to Apple, who they've publicly locked horns with) to the tune of $330 million.

Last year alone, the company committed a whopping $444 million in so-called "minimum guarantees." But while Apple sees this as losing money, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney begs to differ, according to his tweet:

Apple spins this as “losing money”, but spending now in order to build a great, profitable business in the future is exactly what investment is! It’s equally true whether you’re building a factory, a store, or a game. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 10, 2021

