"League of Legends" is now on the Epic Games Store, along with other Riot Games titles like "Valorant" and "Teamfight Tactics." On top of that, "LoL's" Jinx graced "Fortnite" as part of their crossover.

'League of Legends' on Epic Games Store

As per the report by The Verge, both Epic Games and Riot Games announced the arrival of the latter's titles to the Epic Games Store, noting that the games will still be downloadable for free.

However, unlike the native games on the Epic Games Store, all of Riot's titles from the game marketplace will install a Riot Client, a new unified launcher of the developer, to launch their games individually.

Although this is not the first time that Epic Games opened their door to other devs on their gaming marketplace, the arrival of "League of Legends" is by far the biggest.

The Verge further noted in the same new story that Riot Games announced by the end of October that its MOBA or multiplayer online battle arena game was able to garner a cool 180 million monthly players.

Epic Games Store

The latest move of Epic Games to include more apps in their platform is still part of the endeavor of its CEO, Tim Sweeney, to rally behind an app distribution, which is more open.

In fact, Sweeney even emailed the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, regarding this type of app distribution.

However, it is worth noting that Fortnite has been booted out from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store after including a direct payment system in the gaming title, which violates the rules of both tech giants.

As such Epic Games has been in a legal battle with both Google and Apple regarding the issue. Now, "Fortnite" has yet to return to both app marketplaces.

Read Also: 'League of Legends' Patch 11.22 Hero Nerfs and Buffs: Renekton, Graves, and Other Champs-'LoL' x 'PUBG Mobile' Crossover

Jinx Joins "Fortnite"

Meanwhile, along with the entrance of Riot Games' "League of Legends," the said game collaborates with Epic Games' "Fortnite."

According to the report by Eurogamer, the crossover between the two popular free-to-play gaming titles brought "LoL's" Jinx to the battle royale game of Epic Games, "Fortnite."

'League of Legends' Netflix Series

The news outlet further noted that the arrival of Jinx in the popular battle royale title comes two days before Netflix launches its series based on the massive "League of Legends" franchise.

Related Article: Google Claims Epic Games 'Fortnite' 2020 Brings Security Vulnerability in Play Store-Countersuing the Company

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.