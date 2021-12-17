Malaysia announced that it wants to develop and design its own remote-sensing satellites. This space innovation was seen in the Asian country's latest national space blueprint.

Related Article: ESA's 'Apollo Can Opener' Will Open a Moon Soil Container Gathered From Apollo 17 in Hopes to Reveal New Scientific Discoveries About the Moon

Based on the plan, the nation wants to enhance further its space sector, which locally manufacturing satellites components would do. On the other hand, Malaysia also confirmed its focus on its data-driven downstream services.

On Dec. 13, the Malaysian government conducted a parliamentary meeting. During the hearing, one of the country's deputy minister's confirmed the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation is working on the new "Malaysia Space Exploration 2030" blueprint.

Malaysia to Develop Own Remote-Sensing Satellites

According to SpaceNews' latest report, the remote-sensing satellite blueprint shows that the Asian country would have a 10-year strategy.

Also Read: NASA's Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Reaches New Milestone-30 Minutes Afloat on Red Planet

This plan would rely on the 2017 policy that recognizes the importance of space innovations, which could further improve Malaysia's national security and economic growth.

"This program will be implemented through a public-private partnership that is aimed at creating opportunities for strategic cooperation," said the Malaysian deputy minister, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

He added that the local industry and the Malaysian government would develop local satellite technologies hand-in-hand. Hashim explained that the country might sign a memorandum of understanding with space companies based in other developed countries.

Commercial Satellite Further Expands

Forbes reported that the commercial satellite sector is now expanding in more countries. Aside from Malaysia, other nations are also making drastic efforts to further enhance their sats and other related technologies.

For example, China announced last April that it would slowly deploy more than 13,000 satellite LEO, making a mega-constellation.

Right now, various experts are concerned about the increasing numbers of satellites on Earth's orbit since some of them are becoming space junk.

This is why many countries are also developing technologies that could clean up dead satellites.

SpaceX's renders for Starship and Super Heavy Booster Rocket made by fans got Elon Musk's attention in other news. On the other hand, NASA's Perseverance Rover made an amazing discovery on Mars, specifically the new organic chemicals.

For more news updates about satellites and other space technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.