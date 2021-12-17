iPhone 13 faces Pixel 5a in a camera blind test, wherein Google's $399 mid-range smartphone easily crushed the flagship device of Apple, at least in terms of photo-taking performance.

iPhone 13 vs. Pixel 5a

The head-to-head smartphone camera test of tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee or MKBHD is back for its annual tradition, as per the report by 9to5Mac.

Some would assert that putting the latest flagship smartphone of the Cupertino giant against a mid-range mobile device that Google released back in August gives the favor to the iPhone 13.

But still, it turns out that testing the photo shooting capabilities of the iPhone 13 against the mid-range Pixel would show its competitiveness or the lack thereof.

iPhone 13 vs. Pixel 5a Camera Specs

Before anything else, here's a spec comparison of the two phones at stake in the blind camera test of MKBHD.

According to the PhoneArena, both smartphones sports a dual-camera system with a 12.2-megapixel main camera for the Pixel 5a, and a 12 megapixel for the iPhone 13.

On the other hand, the second snapper of the Google phone features a 16-megapixel sensor, whereas the Apple flagship carries a 12 megapixel ultra-wide.

What's more, the front-facing shooter of the mid-range device sports an 8-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, the iPhone flaunts 12 megapixels for its selfie camera.

iPhone 13 vs. Pixel 5a Blind Camera Test

According to the news story by 9to5Google, the latest flagship offering of Google, the Pixel 6, failed to beat the blind test performance of the iPhone 13.

However, for some reason, the mid-range device of the search engine giant outperformed the iPhone 13 in the said comparison.

The blind test of Brownlee goes by these mechanics. The YouTuber will only show two photos taken by the competing smartphones without labeling the device where the images are taken from.

Then, millions of lurkers will vote to choose which of the two photos they think is better than the other.

It is to note that some experts may argue that the best smartphone photo will have to look into the technicalities of the image, such as the highlights and the right amount of sharpness and contrast.

However, a blind test allows us to know which is the subjective best photo from the votes of the folks online.

As mentioned, the iPhone 13 Pro, the top-of-the-line model of the Apple flagship, was bested by none other than the mid-range Pixel 5a, which carries a price tag that is less than half of the iPhone.

