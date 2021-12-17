macOS Monterey Beta 12.2 has been released with a fix for MacBook Pros' ProMotion 120Hz scrolling issue with Apple's Safari.

macOS Monterey Beta 12.2

As per the news story by 9to5Mac, Apple has released the first beta of macOS Monterey version 12.2, which is meant for developers.

It is worth noting that the release notes of Apple did not indicate any changes found on the latest beta release of macOS.

However, some users have already discovered some new additions in version 12.2 of macOS Monterey. It even included an overall rework of the Music application.

macOS Monterey Beta 12.2 Fixes ProMotion Scrolling

In addition to that, it turns out that the latest macOS beta also carried a fix for the persistence issue with ProMotion while scrolling on Safari.

Previously, the ProMotion feature of MacBook Pros failed to provide a smooth scrolling experience of up to 120Hz for the default web browser of the Cupertino giant.

Instead, even with ProMotion available, Safari only sported 60Hz of support while scrolling.

It is to note that Apple has already released an update for Safari, which introduced a new version of the Technology Preview of the web browser.

The iPhone maker touted that the new update will provide support for the 120Hz scrolling on the Mac app.

However, despite the update on Safari, the issue with the ProMotion support still persisted. As such, the browser got stuck with 60Hz display.

However, the latest release of the macOS Monterey 12.2 appears to have fixed the persistent ProMotion mess for Safari.

According to the report by MacRumors, members of its forum platform have consistently reported that the latest beta update of the OS resolved the scrolling issue on Safari.

macOS users further noted that Safari now sports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when scrolling when browsing the web, which gives their MacBook Pros a buttery smooth experience.

On top of that, Twitter and Reddit users, along with 9to5Mac have also confirmed that Safari now supports 120Hz smooth scrolling.

Read Also: Apple Store Reinstates Mask Mandate and Crowd Control in the US; Is It Because of the Omicron Variant?

Apple's 120Hz ProMotion

The Cupertino-based tech giant first introduced the ProMotion 120Hz support for its min-LED MacBook Pro models, which debuted last October.

As per the report by LifeWire, Apple's ProMotion on the latest MacBook Pro models should make everything smoother, from playing games to mundane tasks like scrolling the web.

Despite the higher refresh rate, Apple claims that the ProMotion feature is still efficient on the battery of its MacBook Pro.

Related Article: Three Apple Displays to Come from LG, Says Speculations - Is Pro Display XDR Coming for M1 Mac?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.